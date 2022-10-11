Read full article on original website
10-14-22 wi gop courting latino voters
MILWAUKEE (AP) — On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
10-13-22 marquette law school poll
A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds a wider margin in the U.S. Senate race than a month ago and a toss-up in the governor’s race. Among likely voters, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes 52% to 46%. In September, Johnson had a one point lead. The governor’s race has tightened to a tossup: Among likely voters, 47% support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, while 46% favor the Republican challenger, Tim Michels. In September, among likely voters, Evers received 47%, and Michels 44%. The survey was conducted Oct. 3-9, with a margin of error of 4.8 percent.
10-13-22 fire prevention week
This is Fire Prevention Week and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin is urging everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe. Red Cross spokesperson Justin Kern says over the past two years in Wisconsin there was a 14 percent increase in Red Cross home fire responses during colder months than warmer times of the year. Kern says two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to safely escape a home fire before its too late. Include at least two ways to exit every room, select a meeting spot a safe distance away from your home and place smoke alarms on every level of your home.
