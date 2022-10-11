This is Fire Prevention Week and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin is urging everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe. Red Cross spokesperson Justin Kern says over the past two years in Wisconsin there was a 14 percent increase in Red Cross home fire responses during colder months than warmer times of the year. Kern says two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to safely escape a home fire before its too late. Include at least two ways to exit every room, select a meeting spot a safe distance away from your home and place smoke alarms on every level of your home.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO