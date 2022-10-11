ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dakota Johnson Looks Edgy in Leather Jacket & Dr. Martens Boots on Set of ‘Madame Web’ in New York City

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CREtg_0iV3Y59K00

Dakota Johnson was filming Marvel’s “Madame Web” in New York City today.

Johnson was photographed on set wearing a deep red leather blazer with a black half button-down crew neck top. She paired the jacket with blue skinny jeans with a black leather belt with a silver buckle. Johnson completed the look with a silver pendant necklace with small hoop earrings.

The actress slipped into black combat boots from Dr. Materns. The patent leather shoes featured a thick translucent sole with light yellow stitching.

Johnson styled her dark brown hair in a sleek style with her infamous bangs facing forward. Her minimal makeup featured eyeliner and a nude lip.

The “Fifty Shades of Gray” actress is usually seen in a classic silhouette or chic blazer suit . Johnson usually goes for a stylish pair of stilettos or kitten heels. Even when she’s not sitting front row at a fashion week event, Johnson is still wearing a show-stopping look on every red carpet appearance she makes.  She also has been the face of multiple campaigns for brands like Intissimi and Gucci.

The actress will play the lead fictional character in Marvel’s next film alongside notable stars including Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Isabelà Merced. The “Spiderman” spinoff is set to release sometime in 2024.

PHOTOS: Dakota Johnson’s Best Street Style Looks Through the Years

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
shefinds

2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger

While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Sydney Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Jackets#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black Leather#Marvel
HelloBeautiful

Mary J. Blige Steps Out In A Pink Metallic Look

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense! Her fashion for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops has been top tier and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down anytime soon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
SOCCER
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy