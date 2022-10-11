Union Berlin’s Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to open up a four-point gap at the top of the table. Haberer pounced to tap in from close range in the eighth minute after the Dortmund keeper, Gregor Kobel, miskicked the ball. The midfielder drilled in another with a powerful shot from the edge the box in the 21st minute, and the visitors were lucky to go into the break with just a two-goal deficit.

UEFA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO