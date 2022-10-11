Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden library card is all you need
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Public Library patrons have access to a wider range of books now, thanks to a new interlibrary loan system. Since going live in September with a soft launch, library patrons from six Sioux County public libraries — Alton, Boyden, Hawarden, Hull, Hospers and Orange City — can make requests for materials. The requested materials will then be sent to the patron’s library from one of the partnering libraries. A library card from any one of these libraries will also grant access to the other five libraries if they stop by in person.
nwestiowa.com
Habitat for Humanity returns to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Habitat for Humanity Siouxland is planning a housing project in Sioux Center for the 2023 construction season. This will be the fourth time in the past decade the Christian housing ministry has worked on a housing project in Sioux Center, but this will be the first time the organization will build a new home, according to Kurt Franje, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Sioux County director.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center evaluates ash tree value
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center city parks director Lee Van Meeteren spent time treating about 80 city-owned ash trees this fall. The Sioux Center Parks Department kicked off treatment of some of the city’s ash trees in early summer after the Iowa Department of Natural Resources officially confirmed the emerald ash borer in Sioux Center trees, specifically trees east of the football field in Open Space Park, last spring.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Rec expands activity choices
SIOUX CENTER—In addition to another year of strong participation in Sioux Center Recreation Department activities, Doug Mosher said the public can look forward to new and returning program options for children and adults alike. “Most everything is either going up or staying static from year to year. Youth soccer...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center High School gets CPR donations
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School received a gift from the Sioux Center Health Foundation that will help prepare students to save lives. According to Sioux Center School District nurse Sarah TeGrotenhuis, she had made a request in the spring to the foundation for adult and infant mannequins to be used in high school CPR instruction. Her request was granted, and she received 16 mannequins — eight adult figures and eight infants — in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
siouxlandnews.com
Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside closing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside is set to close Monday, Oct. 17th. Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we've had from the community. It's been a good run we tried. The restaurant just held its grand...
nwestiowa.com
Wolter farm sees 150th harvest
SIBLEY—Osceola County produced its first crop of Heritage Farms after reaching the 150-year milestone in 2022. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, in conjunction with the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, established the Heritage Farm Program for farm families that have owned a minimum of 40 acres for at least 150 consecutive years.
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) -- Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
kiwaradio.com
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center wastewater rates to increase
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Municipal Utilities will be able to improve and maintain the wastewater collection system throughout the community with the help of a wastewater rate increase throughout the next two years. The Sioux Center City Council at its Oct. 3 meeting approved a 3 percent increase for each...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Radio Iowa
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan fourth-graders learn reading by music
SIBLEY—Bringing a story to life promotes learning and relevance, helping students better remember and understand what they’re reading. Fourth-grade teachers incorporated this concept while studying excerpts from “Small Steps: The Year I Got Polio” by Peg Kehret, the first story covered in their new reading series at Sibley-Ocheyedan Elementary in Sibley.
kjan.com
Iowa military pioneer dead at 97
(Radio Iowa) – A World War Two veteran who was a charter member of the Iowa Air National Guard and former commander of the 185th Air Wing has died at age 97. Colonel Warren “Bud” Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years. Brigadier General Larry Christensen, a recent commander of the 185th, says Nelson was a true pioneer of the Air Force. “He was there at the beginning of the Air Force and the Air National Guard coming out of World War Two. And so then you think about those guys and what they did, I guarantee there wasn’t a how to book back then, how to start an Air Force how to start an Air National Guard,” he says. “And that’s why I always say to retirees, especially up there at the 185th, that we’re standing on their shoulders, they’re the ones that created the foundation.”
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
