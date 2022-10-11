Read full article on original website
Singer Island Office Asset Sells to New York Investor for $8M
South Florida’s barrier islands are no barrier to investment prospects, apparently. Gatsby Enterprises‘ Babak Ebrahimzadeh has spent $240 million on office assets in South Florida in the last three years and isn’t stopping there. The investor just dropped another $8 million on the acquisition of Singer Island Corporate Center at 2655 North Ocean Drive, according to Colliers.
