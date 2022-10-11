20 high school football freshmen tearing it up against older competition (Part 2)

Freshman football couldn't hold these guys, so they're thriving against the big boys as ninth-graders

Gibson Southern freshman offensive lineman Spencer Staggs (77) clears a path for senior running back Devan Roberts. (Photo courtesy of the Staggs family)

A 14- vs. an 18-year-old seems like an unfair fight when it comes to football.

Last month we introduced you to 20 freshman football players who defy that principle, and now it's time to meet 20 more.

Freshman football couldn't hold these guys, and they're not just playing against the big boys as ninth-graders — they're thriving.

Kaiden Drinkwater, Leominster WR/DB (Massachusetts)

Drinkwater has caught fire in the past two weeks, with consecutive 100-yard receiving games while also playing solid defense. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder has 244 receiving yards and three touchdowns plus an interception in his last two games.

Manoah Faupusa, Los Alamitos DL/OL (California)

Faupusa doesn't look like a freshman. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder starts at nose guard and offensive tackle for Los Alamitos, and the rugby player also moves to fullback in some short-yardage situations. He scored two rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion earlier this season against Santa Margarita.

Kaden Gebhardt, Olentangy S (Ohio)

Gebhardt earned a starting job right out of the gate as a ninth-grader, and the 6-foot-1 safety has taken advantage. He has 57 tackles and four interceptions through seven games, including a pick-six.

Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill DL (Georgia)

The big question about Geralds is how big he's going to get. He's already 6-2, 240 pounds and arguably Collins Hill's best defensive player. He introduced himself to a national TV audience when flying all over the field in an ESPN game this season against Buford. Geralds already holds a bunch of Division I offers.

Phillip Goodrich Jr., Carmel Catholic LB/RB (Illinois)

In 4 1/2 games of action after winning the starting job at outside linebacker, Goodrich had 20 tackles (5 for loss), three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also has 129 yards rushing and two touchdowns on offense.

Denairius Gray, Somerset Canyons WR (Florida)

Gray is already drawing double-teams as a freshman, and that hasn't affected his stats. Through six games the 6-foot-1 receiver has eight touchdown receptions, with 27 catches for 390 yards.

Keisean Henderson, Legacy School of Sport Sciences WR/QB (Texas)

Henderson is thriving as a wide receiver this season, but the 6-foot-2 athlete is expected to eventually shift to quarterback. He has 525 yards and five touchdowns catching passes from Jacob Smith, the senior quarterback he's likely to take over for next year.

Jacob Henry, Central Arkansas Christian RB/S (Arkansas)

In his four games playing varsity, Henry has been named his team's player of the game in three of them. The 5-foot-10 running back/safety has excelled on both sides of the ball, racking up 49 tackles on defense and rushing for 295 yards and three touchdowns (plus 67 receiving yards).

Christian Kramer, North Putnam QB (Indiana)

The 6-foot freshman has earned free rein to air it out in his first season of high school football, and he's taken advantage. Kramer has thrown for 1,887 yards and 18 touchdowns, three of them to his older brother Arrick, a senior.

Preston Liberal, Cascade Christian OL (Washington)

Rarely do you see a freshman earn the job at left tackle, but this 6-foot-1 273-pounder did. Liberal's HUDL highlights are loaded with pancake blocks playing the premier position on the offensive line.

Jaylen McGill, Broome RB (South Carolina)

How's this for a stat line? Last week McGill had 20 carries for 251 yards and five touchdowns. But he's been much more than a one-hit wonder. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder has 891 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns this season.

Kristan Moore, Selma OLB/DE (Alabama)

Moore has been a terror on the edge all season, piling up 71 tackles and seven sacks through eight games for 6-2 Selma. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is only going to get scarier as he gets bigger.

Madden Morgan, Bellaire Episcopal LB (Texas)

Morgan is the first freshman to start on varsity at Episcopal since now-Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle. Morgan plays some outside linebacker but looks like a natural at middle linebacker, where the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder should rack up tackles over the next few years.

Quinn Murphy, Regents School of Austin QB (Texas)

Texas has quite a few freshman quarterbacks putting up nice stats this season, but what sets Murphy apart is how well he's taken care of the ball. He's thrown 19 touchdown passes and just two interceptions while throwing for 1,475 yards through six games.

D'Antae Sheffey, State College RB (Pennsylvania)

Sheffey can play running back or wide receiver, but he's become a workhorse out of the backfield right away. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete has 878 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns through seven games, plus 90 yards receiving and a touchdown for 7-0 State College.

Jysen Shepherd, Riverside-Martin QB (North Carolina)

Shepherd isn't the biggest quarterback around, but he can sling it. He has 1,572 passing yards and 20 touchdowns through seven games, against just four interceptions. The 5-foot-10 QB also has 180 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Spencer Staggs, Gibson Southern OL (Indiana)

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Staggs earned the job at starting right guard for the defending class 3A state champion Gibson Southern Titans. Gibson Southern lost a load of seniors from that team, but Staggs is among the young players who've stepped in to lead the Titans to an 8-0 start behind a strong running game.

Jahvon Wiggins, Princess Anne WR/DB (Virginia)

Wiggins has been all over the field as a freshman, excelling as a receiver and defensive back while also returning kicks. The 5-foot-10 athlete has put up big plays on offense and defense and recently earned an offer from Duke. Cornerback looks like his probable position in college.

Braylen Williams, Nettleton QB (Mississippi)

Williams has been a threat through the air and on the ground this season. The 6-foot-1 14-year-old has 1,447 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 447 yards and eight more touchdowns on the ground.

Peyton Zachary, Kell WR (Georgia)

What Zachary lacks in size, he makes up for with quickness. The 5-foot-7 receiver (who also plays point guard on the basketball court) has 390 yards receiving and four touchdowns while also excelling in the return game.