ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UA Little Rock partnering with businesses to provide scholarships

By Gary Burton Jr.
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNOpM_0iV3WRjl00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The accomplishment of earning a college degree is one that can produce many bumps and challenges, especially financially.

That is why UA Little Rock has partnered with several businesses to assist with that to provide scholarships to students.

No matter if it covers just one book or full tuition, all scholarships are beneficial.

Education Matters: UA Little Rock Donaghey Scholars Program

Kindle Holderby,  UA Little Rock’s Assistant Vice Chancellor of enrolment management says the partnerships they have with Saline Memorial, CHI St. Vincent and also Amazon create scholarship opportunities.

Latasha Stanback works as a packer at Amazon and is one of the Trojan students to receive a scholarship.

“I’ve worked there going on a year almost and after you work there for 6 months you can apply for it,” said Stanback as she describes her process.

Stanback says she will graduate in May, adding that if it wasn’t for her scholarship, she wouldn’t have the opportunity to graduate with her first degree.

The partnerships are to improve students’ lives and the Director of the School of Nursing, Sloan Davidson, says she is ecstatic students have this opportunity.

“Hopefully students come out of the whole thing without a lot of debt. That’s really what we’re hoping the students can do.”

Education Matters: UA Little Rock strives to make all feel welcomed & inclusive

For CHI St. Vincent not only are scholarships available but jobs will be guaranteed after graduation.

This is for all employees, whether they’re going into nursing or any other field.

UA Little Rock just hired a coordinator to create additional partnerships with more industries to form more opportunities for students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#K12#Linus College#Ua#The School Of Nursing#Gu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy