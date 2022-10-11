Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
GV Wire
Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Higher Grilling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fear in Kern County after string of shootings
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: Healthcare industry expanding and in need of nurses
Sponsored content by L&G Nursing Group. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to MSW Care Coordinator and Office Manager, Destiny Roman with L&G Nursing Group about the services they offer to the Kern County community. Roman says, “We offer in home visits to our patients.”. For more information, check...
KGET 17
Renegade Promenade: Alumni, Family, and Friend Day at Bakersfield College
Sponsored Content by Bakersfield College. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Cheryl Scott and Alumni & Donor Relations, Courtney Carter of the Bakersfield College Foundation about their event happening on October 15. There will be entertainment by student performers, a free concert from Mento Buru, and tours...
KMPH.com
Violence prompts Sen. Hurtado to send letter to Attorney Gen. requesting extra police
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:18 p.m.) Cesar Chavez football's game at Taft on Friday has been cancelled, according to school officials. At the city of McFarland's most recent council meeting, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) made an appearance to extend her help and support to the council and community, after threats of recent violence in Kern County cancelled all athletic events in some areas this week for safety concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CSUB Runner
Fentanyl is harming young teens in America
Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
Bakersfield Now
Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield
Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
MUSD super stands by decision to cancel games, KCSO says 'no credible threats'
While police in both McFarland and Delano say there are no credible threats of violence, the McFarland Unified School District is sticking to its decision to cancel athletic events this week.
ridgeviewpacknews.net
Fair Goers Come out to Join the Party
The big Kern County Fair is coming up and you know what that means! The fair brings a lot of fun and entertaining experiences for anyone that attends and it’s a good place to enjoy yourself with friends and family. Quite a few people are excited for the fair, especially at Ridgeview High School, so we decided to interview a couple of people and see what their thoughts are on the fair.
BEST EATS: Breakfast at Milt’s Coffee Shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Milt’s Coffee Shop has a new owner, but a visit last week reassured me the food hasn’t changed — it is as hearty and tasty as always. Serving up homestyle cooking for nearly 60 years on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99, Milt’s, like other local favorites Cope’s Knotty Pine and 24th […]
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized during traffic stop in Kern County
Two California men were arrested after they were found in possession of over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Kern County.
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
Comments / 0