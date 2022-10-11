Read full article on original website
Redlands, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Redlands. The Redlands East Valley High School football team will have a game with Citrus Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Perfection for Prep: Xavier girls volleyball finishes DEL season undefeated, outright champions
Xavier Prep girls volleyball completed the perfect league season on Thursday night, defeating La Quinta at home on senior night. The Saints finished 10-0 in DEL play, securing another league title. In fact, they didn't drop a single set in their 10 league victories, winning 30 straight sets. Next up...
Redlands beats T-Birds after 72-point first set, makes history
Riveting. Thrilling. Exhausting. That’s what the marathon 72-point first set between visiting Yucaipa High and Redlands was last week. It stood to reason one team would suffer a letdown after such an emotional set, and that team was Yucaipa. Redlands won the match on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after dropping that first set, 35-37, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22.
San Bernardino, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Bernardino. The Yucaipa High School football team will have a game with Cajon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School - Cerritos football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Moreno Valley, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moreno Valley. The Rancho Christian High School football team will have a game with Valley View High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Powerhouse Cajon halts Citrus Valley’s three-game winning streak
The Cajon High of San Bernardino football team served notice last week. The Cowboys made it clear that any Citrus Belt League team it plays should bring its A game and a heaping helping of good fortune. Citrus Valley possessed neither on Friday, Oct. 7, in a 28-7 loss. The...
Latina Fest a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands
The inaugural Latina Fest on Saturday in Ed Hales Park in downtown Redlands was a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands. Organized by Stronger Together Now, Elations and Older Branch Development, the event brought together vendors, speakers, performers and organizations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Stronger Together Now, a nonprofit...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
A WEEKEND OF WINE TASTING AND MORE IN TEMECULA
August 6, 2022 (Temecula) – If you’re looking for a relaxing weekend getaway in Southern California, enjoy an idyllic stay at Europa Village Winery Resort in Temecula. Nestled among rolling foothills and vineyards in Temecula’s wine country, Europa Village evokes the ambience of Old World Europe with elements of Spain, France, and coming soon, Italy.
Coachella Shooting Places Nearby School on Brief Lockdown
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies placed a Coachella middle school on lockdown after shots were fired nearby Wednesday. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 85300 block of Cairo Street around 2:45 p.m. Administrators were told to place Bobby Duke middle school on lockdown at 2:47 p.m. just...
Top 3 Most Popular Home Styles in Palm Springs
Located in the desert of Southern California, Palm Springs is a popular vacation destination for people from all over the world. It’s known for its beautiful landscape and year-round sunny weather. Palm Springs is a historic city, and the real estate scene in the area is a mirror reflection...
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
Planning Commission OKs Holy Name of Jesus plans
On Tuesday, the Redlands Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community to build a new church and school. The site for the new church is on the north side of Lugonia Avenue and approximately 300 feet west of Dearborn Street. The proposed...
Meeting Set On North Lake Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. On Saturday October 15th, residents near the Salton Sea can get an update on plans for the North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project. The meeting starts at 1 p-m in the auditorium at Desert Mirage High School,...
LA man suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash charged with murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges today. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was charged with three felony counts, one each of murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with The post LA man suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
This desert hot springs getaway is filled with natural light and colorful decor
Looking for a colorful, unique oasis near Palm Springs, California with plenty of style and luxury? The Yes Yes Yes House (@yesyesyeshouse) is the perfect vacation home for a group of friends looking for a resort-like experience in their own private space. Located in Desert Hot Springs, California, which is...
Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
