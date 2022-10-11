Read full article on original website
16 Times Actors Called Out Studios For Underpaying Them
Not every big-name actor is making millions of dollars for every role. Even Christian Bale only made the "absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay [him]" for American Psycho.
Abbie Quinnen exudes glamour in white off-the-shoulder dress as she attends Shields vs Marshall fight alone... days after her ex AJ Pritchard went public with his new girlfriend
Abbie Quinnen cut a glamorous figure as she stepped out to the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall championship fight at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The professional dancer, 25, who recently split from her ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard, looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulder white dress which finished just below her knee.
Nicki Minaj criticizes Grammys for moving ‘Super Freaky Girl’ to pop category
Nicki Minaj has a message for the Recording Academy after they moved her song “Super Freaky Girl” from a rap category to a pop category for award consideration. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” Minaj wrote in a series of tweets, referring to the Latto song. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”
‘The Watcher’ is Netflix’s latest true story tale meant to get you watching
Netflix has found its sweet spot with freaking us all out. “The Watcher” is no exception. Here’s what you need to know about the new limited series that is streaming now:. It’s based on a true story. Netflix describes it as “the Brannock family moves into...
Nolan Neal Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘The Voice’ Singer Was 41 – Update
The Davidson County medical examiner’s office in Tennessee has attributed singer Nolan Neal’s death to “acute combined drug toxicity.” The death was ruled an accident. In July, police responding to Neal’s home found him dead in his bedroom. EARLIER: Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions. Deadline has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional details. Neal will be best...
Spooky movies to get you in the Halloween spirit
Halloween entertainment is serving major nostalgia this year, with some of our favorite spooky classics being remade, or better yet, getting a sequel. Check out these holiday classics that will certainly leave you a little frightened. “Hocus Pocus 2”. The Sanderson Sisters are back! “Hocus Pocus 2” brings back Bette...
