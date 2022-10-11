ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Prime Early Access Sale Is Your Chance To Get an OLED TV for Under $1,000

By Jonathan Zavaleta
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWnJR_0iV3W3so00

October Prime Day, AKA the Prime Early Access Sale, is in full swing, and that means you can score steep savings on gifts ahead of the holiday shopping season. It also means that if you’ve been eyeing a big-ticket item and have held out on pulling the trigger, now might be a great time to buy. And the star big-ticket item on shopping holidays is always TVs, and that’s no different this time around.

We’ve spotted savings on TVs and OLED TVs for Prime Day . One deal, in particular, that’s worth highlighting is the LG 55-Inch Class OLED B2 Series, which is discounted to less than $1,000. It’s a 25% savings or $320 off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWGbs_0iV3W3so00
Buy: LG 55 Inch OLED TV $976.99

What We Love About The LG OLED B2 TV

LG’s B2 TV delivers OLED performance in a more affordable package, and it’s an even better price if you act right now. As an OLED TV, each pixel is individually lit, allowing for greater contrast than you can get on an ordinary TV. That means blacks will look black, not pixelated, creating a more crisp picture overall.

That means you’ll get a vibrant picture, whether you’re watching your favorite movies or catching the game. The TV also has an AI 4K Processor that adjusts the picture quality based on what you’re watching.

LG’s B2 TV is also a great option for gaming. That’s because it’s built with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and VRR, and the 120Hz refresh rate ensures the game moves when you do.

LG’s TV comes with a voice remote so you can easily search for your favorite content across apps and streaming services. And whatever your preferred smart assistant is, LG supports it. The TV has Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit and AirPlay compatibility.

Currently, the best deal is to be had on the 55″ TV, although the 77″ version of this TV is also slightly discounted.

Buy: LG 55 Inch OLED TV $976.99

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Hurry: We Found Levi’s Jeans Marked Down To $26 During the Prime Day Early Access Sale

Stop what you’re doing: you can currently get Levi’s jeans for as low as $23-$26 right now. There’s never been a better time to replenish your denim collection with the world’s best jeans than during the Prime Early Access Sale, happening now through October 12. It’s safe to say that Levi’s is the main staple in every modern jean wearer’s wardrobe, so any time they’re on sale, it’s sort of a big deal. But we’ve never seen Levi’s on sale like this. Seriously, with popular styles starting at just $23, this is a can’t-miss sale. Every year, we gather up the best...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over three months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself over the summer. Now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. This fall edition of Prime Day offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. And now that...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Early Prime Day Deal: Get The Ring Video Doorbell For Just $39 Tonight

Tomorrow is the start of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until the end of Wednesday. We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the best tech deals and update you on the best products over the two-day event, but if the Early Access Sale isn’t quite early enough for you, there are already savings to take advantage of right now. Right now, you can score a 2021 model Ring doorbell for just $40, which is $25 off the $65 list price. If you don’t already have a video doorbell to protect your Prime deliveries, then this is a hard deal to...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Samsung Tv#4k Tv#Tv Deals#Lg#Ai 4k Processor#B2 Tv#Freesync Premium
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2: Save £70 on the Apple Watch series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is underway, and if you’ve been waiting to pick up an Apple Watch on the cheap, now’s your chance. Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Apple Watch series 7.There are thousands of discounts on tech, TVs and home appliances , with more being slashed across the two-day shopping event all the time, and we’ve already spotted a tasty deal on last year’s flagship Apple Watch.While the series 7 isn’t Apple’s latest smartwatch, we aren’t expecting to see any deals on the Apple Watch series 8 or Apple Watch ultra until next year at the earliest, seeing as...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

From Kitchen Knives to 4K TVs: 20 Can’t-Miss Deals From Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale

Hard as it may be to believe, another massive Amazon sales event is upon us yet again. This time it’s Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale. What better reason to make your way over to the online marketplace—which, after 27 years in business, stocks goods across a spectrum of luxury categories—and score yourself a must-have item or three. Of course, with so many deals on offer over the next two days, it can be hard to identify which ones are actually worth your time. Not all deals, after all, are created equal. Now is your chance to stretch your dollar, whether you’re...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Meta Quest Pro is a Work-Focused VR Headset That Can Take The Place Of Your Office Setup

The Meta Quest 2 (or as it’s still known within the VR sphere, the Oculus Quest 2) is the most approachable, affordable headset on the market. Okay, that second part isn’t true — there are budget options, but none with the capabilities of the Quest 2. Rumors of a new headset from Meta have been swirling for a while now, but nothing was confirmed until today’s Meta Connect event. The Quest Pro is a high-end, all-in-one VR device. It’s not quite a follow up to the Quest 2; in fact, it’s not really targeted towards gamers at all. The enhanced pass-through...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More

Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Save up to $1,800 on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV

We start today’s best offers with some lingering Prime Day deals, as there are several Samsung smart TV models on sale. Of course, there’s something for every budget, but we can’t deny that the best deal comes with the 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Smart TV, which currently sells for $3,699 after picking up a 26 percent discount.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Razer Kishi Is 55% Off Right Now – Get This Mobile Gaming Controller for Just $45

As we anticipate all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals tomorrow (for the second time this year, might we add), we’re already scoping out all of the best Amazon deals to make sure we’re missing absolutely none of these sales. Call us sale-obsessed — because we are. From deals on TVs to Prime Day deals on kitchen gadgets, Amazon is not stopping at just one category. You can expect a multitude of must-have products available on sale no matter what it is you’re into. But, it seems that Amazon is putting a serious emphasis on the best video game deals...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: New Beyerdynamic XELENTO Earbuds Deliver Premium High-Res Sound — at a Premium Price

Your Airpods Pro are great for listening to music, but there’s another level of audio fidelity out there they can’t hope to reach. You know what can? The new second-generation Beyerdynamic XELENTO Remote and XELENTO Wireless in-ear headphones, officially released on October 13. Described by Beyerdynamic as the “true gems of the audio world,” these earbuds are hand-crafted for audiophiles to hear every single nuance of their favorite songs. A Tesla driver makes up the “heart” of the new earbuds, and according to Beyerdynamic, “The TESLA.11 driver was specially designed to provide full hi-fi enjoyment even in its compact design. The...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy