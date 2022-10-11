ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Hurry: We Found Levi’s Jeans Marked Down To $26 During the Prime Day Early Access Sale

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BolxV_0iV3Vyhp00

Stop what you’re doing: you can currently get Levi’s jeans for as low as $23-$26 right now. There’s never been a better time to replenish your denim collection with the world’s best jeans than during the Prime Early Access Sale, happening now through October 12.

It’s safe to say that Levi’s is the main staple in every modern jean wearer’s wardrobe, so any time they’re on sale, it’s sort of a big deal. But we’ve never seen Levi’s on sale like this . Seriously, with popular styles starting at just $23, this is a can’t-miss sale.

Every year, we gather up the best Prime Day fashion deals , and every year, Levi’s jeans are some of the top savings. Now that Amazon has decided to host a second Prime Day, aka the Prime Early Access Sale, Levi’s are once again marked down.

The prices and discounts vary depending on the style, size and color, but we’re finding plenty of discounts in the $35-$42 range. Select pairs of jeans, like the Levi’s Men’s 559 Relaxed Fit Jeans , are marked down as low as $26.01.

And even though SPY is a men’s site, we’ve also spotted even lower prices on women’s jeans, which means everyone can get in on this shopping event. In the women’s department, styles like the Women’s Classic Straight Jeans are going for just $23 today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23e9DY_0iV3Vyhp00

Buy: Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans $47.70 (orig. $79.50) 40% OFF

Buy: Shop the Prime Day Levi’s Sale Check Prices

About the Levi’s Prime Early Access Sale

To see the sale prices, you’ll need to be a Prime Member, and you’ll need to select a specific size. The precise discount ranges depending on the size, but we’ve found prices as low as $26.01 on popular styles and common sizes.

Case in point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Df3xu_0iV3Vyhp00

We know you’ve already got a pair of Levi’s in that closet of yours that you’ve owned for years. Why do we know that? Because Levi’s are essentially indestructible. It’s on the rare side of life that you’ll realize it’s time to replace them. That said, you don’t necessarily need to replace your denim, but you should absolutely allow yourself to get in on this deal while it’s available. While these jeans may vary in price per size and color, the lowest we’re currently seeing is $35 and that’s nothing to turn away from. This is something we’re not sure we’ll ever see again.

Bring this modern staple into your wardrobe seamlessly this season by incorporating it into looks with sweaters, beanies, boots and more. We’re sure you’ll look good doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjjOs_0iV3Vyhp00

To emphasize just how great this deal is, think about the current pair of Levi’s you currently own. How long have you had that pair of jeans? Since college? High school? Now, think about how much you paid for those jeans. You’ve surely got your money’s worth by now, haven’t you? Well, now it’s time to get even more of your money’s worth. Essentially, these $35 jeans will pay for themselves in the grand scheme of things and that’s something we can promise.

Get in on this deal while you still can and pick up a pair of jeans from Levi’s now. Prime Day isn’t going to last forever!

Buy: Shop the Prime Day Levi’s Sale Check Prices

More from SPY
Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over three months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself over the summer. Now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. This fall edition of Prime Day offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. And now that...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Early Prime Day Deal: Get The Ring Video Doorbell For Just $39 Tonight

Tomorrow is the start of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs until the end of Wednesday. We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the best tech deals and update you on the best products over the two-day event, but if the Early Access Sale isn’t quite early enough for you, there are already savings to take advantage of right now. Right now, you can score a 2021 model Ring doorbell for just $40, which is $25 off the $65 list price. If you don’t already have a video doorbell to protect your Prime deliveries, then this is a hard deal to...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Breaking: Prime Members Can Get iPads for $269 During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

There’s just so much you can do with an iPad: video editing, gaming, even homework or drawing. It’s one of the most versatile tablets available, and right now, you can pick up the 10.2-inch iPad 9th Gen for only $269. This not a drill — not only was this the most popular SPY deal of the entire year, but this also marks the lowest price at which this iPad has ever been listed. The 2021 model has an A12 Bionic chip, a Retina display and Touch ID for authentication and Apple Pay. While not as powerful as an iPad Pro, it’s...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Amazon Prime Day#Early Access#Kindle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy