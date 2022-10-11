Hurry: We Found Levi’s Jeans Marked Down To $26 During the Prime Day Early Access Sale

Stop what you’re doing: you can currently get Levi’s jeans for as low as $23-$26 right now. There’s never been a better time to replenish your denim collection with the world’s best jeans than during the Prime Early Access Sale, happening now through October 12.

It’s safe to say that Levi’s is the main staple in every modern jean wearer’s wardrobe, so any time they’re on sale, it’s sort of a big deal. But we’ve never seen Levi’s on sale like this . Seriously, with popular styles starting at just $23, this is a can’t-miss sale.

Every year, we gather up the best Prime Day fashion deals , and every year, Levi’s jeans are some of the top savings. Now that Amazon has decided to host a second Prime Day, aka the Prime Early Access Sale, Levi’s are once again marked down.

The prices and discounts vary depending on the style, size and color, but we’re finding plenty of discounts in the $35-$42 range. Select pairs of jeans, like the Levi’s Men’s 559 Relaxed Fit Jeans , are marked down as low as $26.01.

And even though SPY is a men’s site, we’ve also spotted even lower prices on women’s jeans, which means everyone can get in on this shopping event. In the women’s department, styles like the Women’s Classic Straight Jeans are going for just $23 today.

About the Levi’s Prime Early Access Sale

To see the sale prices, you’ll need to be a Prime Member, and you’ll need to select a specific size. The precise discount ranges depending on the size, but we’ve found prices as low as $26.01 on popular styles and common sizes.

Case in point:

We know you’ve already got a pair of Levi’s in that closet of yours that you’ve owned for years. Why do we know that? Because Levi’s are essentially indestructible. It’s on the rare side of life that you’ll realize it’s time to replace them. That said, you don’t necessarily need to replace your denim, but you should absolutely allow yourself to get in on this deal while it’s available. While these jeans may vary in price per size and color, the lowest we’re currently seeing is $35 and that’s nothing to turn away from. This is something we’re not sure we’ll ever see again.

Bring this modern staple into your wardrobe seamlessly this season by incorporating it into looks with sweaters, beanies, boots and more. We’re sure you’ll look good doing it.

To emphasize just how great this deal is, think about the current pair of Levi’s you currently own. How long have you had that pair of jeans? Since college? High school? Now, think about how much you paid for those jeans. You’ve surely got your money’s worth by now, haven’t you? Well, now it’s time to get even more of your money’s worth. Essentially, these $35 jeans will pay for themselves in the grand scheme of things and that’s something we can promise.

Get in on this deal while you still can and pick up a pair of jeans from Levi’s now. Prime Day isn’t going to last forever!

