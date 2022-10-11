Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Jan. 6 House Committee Unanimously Votes To Subpoena Former President Donald Trump
In one final plot twist, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Thursday voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, the man they say, "set this all in motion." The unanimous vote came at the end of what most expected to be the last meeting...
News On 6
Department Of The Interior Announces Proposed Changes To The 'Native American Grave Protection & Repatriation Act'
Department Of The Interior Announces Proposed Changes To The 'Native American Grave Protection & Repatriation Act'. The Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced proposed changes to the 'Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act.'. The act includes a process to return remains and funeral or cultural objects to Native...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Requests Federal Fisheries Ian Disaster Declaration For Fishing Industry
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by fishing captains from southwest Florida to show his support for the industry as they continue their road to recovery. Hurricane Ian had significant impacts on the commercial and recreational fishing industry. To help the fishing industry get back
Comments / 0