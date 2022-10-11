Read full article on original website
Vt. GOP launches excess ballot reporting website
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s election season and Vermont registered voters should either have their ballots in hand or have returned them to their town clerk. But just like in 2020, some households may have received more ballots than voters. Calvin Cutler has the details on a new GOP effort to help cull local voter checklists.
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vermont attorney general
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a year of change in Vermont politics, with open seats in six of eight statewide offices. That includes attorney general, a position left open when T.J. Donovan decided not to run again after six years on the job. In the primary elections in August,...
Thursday Weathercast
Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season. The group touts itself as Vermont’s Largest and Longest Running Haunted House. It’s an all-volunteer show performed live inside the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. They host events October...
WATCH: Candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor debate on WCAX
The Burlington School District is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto for contamination that shut down their high school two years ago. Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area. Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder. Updated: 1...
Does the Open Meeting Law need an update?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Could changes be coming to Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Advocates and officials say the law as it is now is a little vague. Municipalities are looking to take on the open meeting law, which sets the standards for towns in terms of meeting warnings and public participation.
Wednesday Weathercast
Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman and Joe Benning stepped onto the WCAX debate stage Wednesday night. The two candidates hoping to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor went head to head fielding questions on issues facing Vermonters and how they would serve as Vermont’s number two. Benning, a...
Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend
A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont...
Vermont Philharmonic makes post-pandemic comeback
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Live music proved problematic during the pandemic. Now, one local orchestra is finally making its way back on stage. The Vermont Philharmonic this weekend kicks off its first full season since the pandemic began. And the return is music to many of these musicians’ ears.
Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
Popular Vt. hiking trail has new look after summer renovations
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first season of upgrading a popular trail on Camel’s Hump wraps up this week. The 2.1-mile-long rocky and steep Burrows Trail is one of the most-hiked trails in Vermont. The main focus of the upgrades was to make the trail narrower and create different variations of steps to make the trail sustainable for the long haul and make for a smoother hike.
Is your landlord selling the property? What renters should know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The housing market is already tight in Vermont, but what happens when the property you’re renting gets sold?. Maryellen Griffin, a staff attorney with Vermont Legal Aid, says it should transfer to the new property manager. By law, they’re required to see it through, but that doesn’t mean the transition is always easy.
Vt. judge orders suspect in NH murders held without bail
Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard. A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours...
Cannabis retailers struggling to keep store shelves stocked
SOUTH STAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan checked in on how it’s going with a store owner to gauge demand and two growers who will be supplying the product. According to officials...
Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard
CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. The price of grain and fuel is pinching many organic farmers out of the industry and they are worried it will only get worse.
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in Syracuse,...
Mass. man arrested for drug trafficking in Vt. after high-speed chase
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont, and police said he didn’t come quietly. The Windham County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car speeding on Interstate 91 in Westminster on Sept. 29. As the deputy got...
