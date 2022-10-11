DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school. Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group...

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO