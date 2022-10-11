Read full article on original website
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
fox29.com
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
Police respond to another incident involving Upper Darby students day after large fight
There were dozens of students in the area after Upper Darby High School was let out for the day, and one was taken away in handcuffs
SWAT officer released from hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia
"Had to be home and go see my family," Officer Eddie Quintana said.
fox29.com
Roxborough High School football team returns to field for first time since deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Roxborough High School's varsity football team returned to the field on Friday for the first time since a shooting erupted after a scrimmage that killed a teen and injured four others. The team hung the jersey of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde near the field, and players and staff wore...
fox29.com
At least one person hit by train on Ben Franklin Bridge, officials confirm
PHILADELPHIA - A massive police scene developed on the Ben Franklin Bridge after a train accident Friday night. The Delaware River Port Authority confirms that at least one person was struck by a train on the bridge around 9:30 p.m. SkyFOX was live over the scene as emergency crews lined...
Police: Man shot in South Philadelphia
A man is in the hospital after he was shot overnight Saturday in South Philadelphia.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired On MLK BLVD
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting after multiple shots were fired in the area of beaks street, between Martin Luther king blvd and Southard Street, just after 5 Pm. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots ring out. Trenton Ems was dispatched, but the person that stated they were shot was not shot; officers did locate multiple shell casings at the scene.
fox29.com
Man wanted for groping middle school student on her way to school in Frankford, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly groped a middle school student while she was walking to school on Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. as the 13-year-old was on her way to Warren G. Harding Middle School in Frankford.
fox29.com
Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase, officials say
FOX CHASE - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police were called to the location after...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms. According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought...
Brawl after school ends with teen stabbed in face, Upper Darby police say
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school. Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group...
fox29.com
Roxborough shooting: Second suspect arrested in ambush that left 1 teen dead, 4 other teens injured
Police say five suspects were seen on surveillance in connection with the shooting. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday and a second suspect was arrested Thursday, according to police officials. An arrest warrant for a 16-year-old suspect has also been issued.
Kensington shooting leaves 2 men injured: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Friday. Gunfire erupted just before 1 a.m. on East Willard Street just off of East Allegheny Avenue. Police tell us both men were shot in the foot and are in stable condition. There's no word yet on a suspect.
fox29.com
2 Wawa employees pepper-sprayed in University City
Police say two Wawa employees were pepper-sprayed at a store in University City. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the story.
fox29.com
Man, 28, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 28-year-old man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. According to officials, 25th District police responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon, about 2:45, on the 3200 block of North Front Street. When they arrived, officers found the 28-year-old man with gunshot...
Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section
According to police, the man was walking out of a nearby gas station when a blue Ford Edge came speeding down the road.
