Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired On MLK BLVD

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting after multiple shots were fired in the area of beaks street, between Martin Luther king blvd and Southard Street, just after 5 Pm. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots ring out. Trenton Ems was dispatched, but the person that stated they were shot was not shot; officers did locate multiple shell casings at the scene.
TRENTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
fox29.com

Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms. According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brawl after school ends with teen stabbed in face, Upper Darby police say

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school. Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

