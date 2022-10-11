Read full article on original website
Elaine Baca
3d ago
I'm curious as to why the perpetrator was identified as a woman driver. I've never seen a male perpetrator identified as a man driver. SO WHAT'S UP???
Misha Hicks
3d ago
"Driver hits parked car" there, I fixed it for you. Nick Catlin are you sexist? Because there is ZERO reason why their gender needed to be included if you aren't.
Chip
3d ago
what the heck kind of stupid headline is that? is this an actual news outlet producing this, or some whack 1950s sexist copy editing? the heck?
KOAT 7
Police investigate Saturday homicide in southeast Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a body was found Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for APD says details are limited, but the body was found in the area of Central Ave. SE and Sycamore St. SE. KOAT will provide updates on air and online, as additional...
Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
Second suspect arrested in connection to Santa Fe birthday party shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting from September that left five people injured at a birthday party. They say 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas pulled a gun, hit a person with the gun, and pointed it at another person who fled. He’s been charged with one count of […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate 1-year-old's suspicious death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death of a 1-year-old boy it labeled as suspicious. Officers were dispatched to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. Thursday night in relation to the death. Information provided to the officers was that the parents of the child brought...
Suspect in Albuquerque road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to one year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It has been a decade of arrests, getting breaks, and getting let out of jail every time with the promise she’ll behave. Meanwhile, Gabriela Wanderingspirit kept getting into trouble while wearing an ankle monitor from her past troubles. Friday, Second Judicial District Court Judge Courtney Weaks ruled Wanderingspirit will only do a […]
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
KOAT 7
BCSO new show and imagery sparks outrage among community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office headquarters for an advisory and review board meeting Friday to address concerns involving images described as inappropriate on recruitment vehicles. The images include a Spartan helmet with a blue line and Zia symbol, a wolf, Viking...
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
New speed camera placed on Coors after city previously said ‘no’ to cameras on state roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque added a new speed camera along Coors Blvd. near Fortuna Rd. after previously saying they would not place one on state roads. The city says after “a combination of traffic information, the high fatality and injury network, crash data” the decision was made to place a camera on […]
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff’s Office defends appearance on reality TV show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s getting positive feedback about its appearance on a newer reality TV show known as “On Patrol: Live.” But a civilian review board tasked with overseeing the department heard complaint after complaint during a meeting Friday, with several members of the public criticizing the show and […]
Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man has been arrested for a road rage incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver with his own child in the car. The victim says he and his wife attempted to merge onto Paseo Del Norte from 2nd St. when a driver next to him refused […]
Woman who set fire to Islamic Center of New Mexico sentenced to two years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021. Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. […]
Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
KRQE News 13
APD detective fired after police shooting investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police detective who fired his gun while trying to arrest a suspected car thief has been fired. The officer’s shot didn’t hit the suspect, but an internal investigation found he shouldn’t have been shooting his gun in the first place.
Security footage catches Valencia County burglars in the act
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men caught on camera breaking into a home. On October 4, a home security camera captured the two men at work. One in a blue shirt checks out the place. Once he’s sure it’s empty, he and his buddy start burglarizing it, stealing […]
Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Prosecutors to seek adult penalties against Santa Fe teen in homicide case
Prosecutors on Thursday said they would seek a first-degree murder charge against Elijah Judah Trujillo, who was 15 when authorities say he fatally shot 60-year-old Samuel Cordero in the early morning hours of Aug. 10 at Ragle Park. Assistant District Attorney Jeanine Salustri told Santa Fe state District Court Judge...
rrobserver.com
Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
