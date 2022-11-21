ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Top-Rated Hot Brush That Gives Salon-Worthy Hair In Minutes Is the Perfect Gift—Get It at Discount This Week

By Daisy Maldonado
 3 days ago
It’s very rare that I treat myself to a salon visit for a blowout, but when I do I always leave wishing my hair looked that good every day. Obviously, I’m no hair expert and truly, I lack very basic skills when it comes to styling my locks. Last Christmas I splurged on the TikTok viral Dyson AirWrap, and while it’s definitely a good product sometimes I find it extremely difficult to use.

A basic hot brush on the other hand, now that’s a product I’d go as far to say that I’m a pro at (for the sole reason that it is quite literally probably the most simple styling tool on the market). It’s what I reach for when I’m running late and is perfect for adding volume to your hair with ease. And right now, you can score the beauty tool for as little as $27 during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale .

The tool has a multi-vent barrel that comes with flexible, ball tipped bristles to gently comb your hair. Think of it as a straightener but in brush form —only without the inevitable hair damage. Although it makes at-home blowouts super simple, it also can be used to create bouncy waves and curls. To do so, all you need is to wrap you hair around the brush and pull through. And if you’re worried about pesky tangles that regularly occurs with other round brushes, you’ll love that this pick comes with a curl release switch to prevent that dilemma.

Of the feature one review read, “Exactly what I needed, especially the curl release button, makes a huge difference for me. Doesn’t grab hair and helps when styling.”



Hot Tools Pro Artist Hot Air Styling… $26.90 (Originally $39.99)

Buy Now

As for the heat settings, there are two different temperatures (low and high) that you can use while styling. While this product is not recommended to use while your hair is fully wet, the settings can be played with after you towel-dry to figure out your ideal preference.

“For the first time, my bangs and face-framing layers immediately have a soft, natural look to them,” one shopper noted. “I primarily use this tool on dry hair and it works like a charm.” They added, “Wish I had bought this tool years ago!”

StyleCaster

The Shampoo That Shoppers Say ‘Really Works’ to Volumize & Strengthen Hair Is on Sale For $24—But Not For Much Longer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. While you’re not supposed to wash your hair everyday, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stock up on hair care products — think hair growth serums, sprays, and shampoos. For the next 24 hours (the clock is ticking), shoppers can stock up bottles of their favorite beauty products at stellar prices, like the Rene Furterer Forticea Energizing Shampoo during the Amazon Black Friday sale. Made from guarana extract, this vegan shampoo is designed to energize the scalp and improve hair strength leaving you...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

