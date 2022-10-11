Biden calls for Nury Martinez, 2 other L.A. council members to resign over racist recording

WASHINGTON ( KNX ) — President Biden agrees with calls nationwide, encouraging Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, and Gil Cedillo to resign from the Los Angeles City Council over their racist remarks in a recording leaked this week, the White House revealed Tuesday.

"The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, describing the rhetoric heard on the tape as "unacceptable" and "appalling."

Politicians across Los Angeles, California, and the nation have demanded resignations from the three Los Angeles councilmembers. Biden is now the highest-ranking elected representative to join the growing call.

The White House's statement came as Biden prepared to travel to Los Angeles Wednesday night for a fundraiser and other appearances, including discussions on "historic investments in our nation's infrastructure" and "lowering costs for American families." The Biden administration preempted the trip with the call for resignations likely to avoid overshadowing the intent of the president's travels.

Councilman Kevin de León, left, and Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez confer at city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo credit Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ahead of Tuesday's first L.A. City Council meeting since the leak, Martinez announced she would take a leave of absence from the panel of elected representatives while still maintaining her seat on the Council. She stepped down as council president Monday. There is no mechanism in place to remove a councilmember unless they resign.

"When a Democrat says something racist or antisemitic ... we hold Democrats accountable," Jean-Pierre said in response to a question in the briefing room Tuesday. "When a MAGA Republican says something racist and/or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after."

Jean-Pierre referenced remarks from Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) at a rally alongside former President Trump last weekend. The Republican senator falsely claimed that Democrats are "pro-crime" and "want crime" to "control what you have."

"They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that," Tuberville stated.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson joins public demanding resignations of Los Angeles City Council president, Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León at council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo credit Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Biden, who Black voters propelled to the Oval Office in the 2020 primary, has promised to make Black issues a priority of his administration, including police reform and voting rights protections. Support among Black voters remains strong but has softened.

The leaked audio of Councilmembers Martinez, de León, Cedillo, and County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrrera included references to Mike Bonin's Black child as "ese changuito," or "little monkey," volunteering to give the 2-year-old child a "beatdown." Martinez also demonized members of the Oaxacan community and expressed anti-LGBTQ views.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok