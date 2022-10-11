80-year-old woman mauled to death by two dogs in San Bernardino County

BALDY MESA, Calif. (KNX) –An elderly woman was mauled to death by two dogs while out for a walk in San Bernardino County, deputies said.

On Oct. 7, 80-year-old Soon Han was found unresponsive in the roadway in Baldy Mesa, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Through information gathered during the preliminary investigation, investigators believe Han was out for a walk when she was attacked by two dogs from a nearby home,” the department said in a news release.

Deputies said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.

San Bernardino County Animal Control took custody of the dogs. The dogs, which were both Dogo Argentinos, will be held until the investigation is finished and a hearing takes place.

