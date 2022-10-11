ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

80-year-old woman mauled to death by two dogs in San Bernardino County

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV3Hn_0iV3V6ZC00

BALDY MESA, Calif. (KNX) –An elderly woman was mauled to death by two dogs while out for a walk in San Bernardino County, deputies said.

On Oct. 7, 80-year-old Soon Han was found unresponsive in the roadway in Baldy Mesa, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Through information gathered during the preliminary investigation, investigators believe Han was out for a walk when she was attacked by two dogs from a nearby home,” the department said in a news release.

Deputies said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.

San Bernardino County Animal Control took custody of the dogs. The dogs, which were both Dogo Argentinos, will be held until the investigation is finished and a hearing takes place.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 6

Related
Key News Network

Object Strikes Ontario PD Vehicle Windshield, Officer Injured

Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: An Ontario Police Department officer was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway just before South Euclid Avenue to assist another officer on a traffic stop in the city of Claremont when his windshield was struck by an object on the westbound 10 Freeway just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
ONTARIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities investigate deadly crash in Joshua Tree

An investigation was continuing today into a fatal solo rollover crash in Joshua Tree that left a 44-year-old man dead and a female passenger with major injuries. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when a man was driving northbound on Border Avenue by Sonora Road at a high rate of speed and lost control The post Authorities investigate deadly crash in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Accidents
San Bernardino County, CA
Accidents
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
thedesertreview.com

Security cameras capture suspects on October 2, 2022

Family seeks public's help in stolen Frenchies case, suspects identified by police. A family in Apple Valley is heartbroken. Police know their suspects. They're all boys. But the Frenchies have not been recovered yet. One has allegedly been sold. The family needs the public's help.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
NBC News

An 80-year-old woman died after being attacked by 2 dogs while out on a walk

An 80-year-old woman was out on a walk in Southern California when two dogs from a nearby home mauled her to death, according to officials. A news release from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department in Adelanto, California, confirmed that the woman, Soon Han, "suffered major injuries" during the attack and was found in a roadway and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Oct. 7.
ADELANTO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Free Dump Day being held during the morning into the afternoon on Saturday at the Caltrans Maintenance Yard.

Source: California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 8 (Information) Picture: California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 8 (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Come get rid of your unwanted items at Free Dump Day being held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at the Caltrans Maintenance Yard located at 1800 Dill Road.
BARSTOW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas announces food bank donation

Cardenas Markets Foundation has donated $50,000 to 25 food banks in areas where the Hispanic supermarket chain operates. The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, Corona/Norco Settlement House and Inland Valley Partners are among the agencies that received $2,000 donation, according to a statement. “We...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy