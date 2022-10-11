ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several improvement projects begin for Boonville

By Cody Bailey
 3 days ago

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Several projects are in the works to improve the city of Boonville, including a $1.3 million to upgrade city sidewalks and streets. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the downtown square of Boonville is a constant reminder of a successful improvement for a city once again in the midst of several upgrades.

“There’s a lot of heartache right now because there’s a lot of dirt and a lot of dust, but you know, it’s just like anything else,” says Mayor Wyatt. “When we were doing the square, ‘Oh it was terrible, oh it was terrible’. But once we got it done, everyone was oo-ing and aw-ing.”

Freshly-paved sidewalks on the square resemble what’s to come. The $1.3 million dollar project will aim to make Boonville sidewalks more wheelchair accessible.

“We’re replacing some of those ADA ramps the state put in years ago, because the standards have changed,” explains Mayor Wyatt.

Of the $1.3 million, $996,000 comes from INDOT’s Community Crossings Project, which will help improve more than half of Boonville’s 36 miles of roads and sidewalks.

“We’re not only trying to do the infrastructure and sidewalks and streets,” says Mayor Wyatt, “but we’re also wanting to do something for our citizens.”

Pam Trickey and Greta Harker with Trickey’s in Boonville have seen firsthand the benefits of the downtown project, and both say they are excited to see what the future holds.

“Now we’re seeing the streets that have been improved, sidewalks have been improved, Third Street, that is under construction, is going to have a lot of renovations to that. So it’s really expanding and seeing so much progression for Mayor Wyatt,” says Trickey.

Plans in future years include several city murals and a new swimming pool. A $50,000 grant from Centerpoint Energy will also allow for upgrades to existing parks, as well as additions to Brackenridge Park beginning in 2023, all of which are aimed to make Boonville a destination.

“I’m very excited for Boonville,” says Trickey. “Especially our business as well, to see the improvements that will lead us to more opportunities.”

