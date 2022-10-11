Read full article on original website
Lawmakers allege Biden asked some OPEC+ countries to delay oil cuts until after midterms
WASHINGTON (TND) — There are new questions over the White House's push to stop Saudi Arabia and other nations from cutting oil production. Some are alleging President Joe Biden may have asked some of the countries to hold off on cuts until after the midterm elections. Some are also concerned about what that could mean for the world’s economy.
Biden administration approves $725M in military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration has authorized another $725 million in security aid for Ukraine to help the nation recover from recent missile attacks by Russia on civilian targets.
Supreme Court weighs pork case with implications for consumers, states
(TND) — The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday over California's law that establishes confinement standards for breeding pigs used to sell pork products in the state. The outcome of the case could have a big impact on the price of pork products, as well as implications on states'...
Correction: Russia-Ukraine War-Satellites story
In a story published October 14, 2022, about a request from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the Defense Department take over funding for his satellite network that has provided battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces, The Associated Press erroneously identified Musk as the founder of the electric vehicle maker
