California State

Rep. Lofgren on Trump subpoena and what it means for investigation

Rep. Lofgren on Trump subpoena and what it means for investigation. There have been questions for months over whether the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 would subpoena former President Donald Trump. And now that it has happened, there are new questions. Will he comply? Why was it done now? And will this subpoena ultimately lead to any accountability for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol?
Captured, Ep. 5 teaser: Reagan administration and the EPA

Captured, Ep. 5 teaser: Reagan administration and the EPA. Listen to the full podcast here. And subscribe to our new podcast Here & Now Anytime. In the aftermath of an explosive scandal at the Reagan administration's EPA, agency head Anne Gorsuch Burford resigned in disgrace. So what's changed? Friday's excerpt is the fifth and final installment of the Captured podcast.
Alex Jones' damage to society is incalculable. $1 billion for his Sandy Hook lies is a start

It’s a secondary justification, certainly. The immediate victims of Jones’s scabrous lies were the parents who, grieving the unimaginable — the murders of their first graders — found themselves scalded by Jones, who declared them actors staging a hoax. His utterances seemed a parody, cruelty so extreme that you expected it to be followed by the Joker’s mu-ha-ha-ha. Except that this cruelty was tragically real, as were the death and rape threats it triggered against parents — also the daughter of Sandy Hook’s slain principal — from the most unhinged among the one-fifth.
Sen. Warren holds hearing in Boston to urge MBTA improvements

Ongoing safety problems at the MBTA and their economic impact will be the focus on Friday of a rare Senate hearing held here in Boston. Leading that hearing will be Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's long been critical of the MBTA's efforts to improve. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa...
Elizabeth Warren is putting the MBTA in the hot seat. Here's what to expect

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. This isn't quite the nice Friday weather we had last week. But things should clear up by this afternoon, depending on where you live. Check out the full forecast from meteorologist Danielle Noyes.
