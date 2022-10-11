ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

Correction: Russia-Ukraine War-Satellites story

In a story published October 14, 2022, about a request from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the Defense Department take over funding for his satellite network that has provided battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces, The Associated Press erroneously identified Musk as the founder of the electric vehicle maker
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy