Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Fact Check Team: How Biden's marijuana pardon could impact thousands of Americans
On Oct. 6, President Joe Biden announced he would pardon anyone convicted of the federal crime of simple marijuana possession. The National Desk is looking into who this pardon impacts. It’s not a huge number because most marijuana charges happen at a state level. That’s because you would only be...
kpic
President Biden arrives in Portland to campaign ahead of midterms
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden arrived in Portland on Friday for a visit ahead of the midterm elections next month. Air Force One touched down at Portland International Airport at 6:13 p.m. His stop in Oregon caps off a three-day West Coast tour which included visits to Colorado...
kpic
Republican congressional candidates, elected officials criticize Biden's Oregon visit
Oregon Republican candidates and elected officials are responding to President Joe Biden's visit to Oregon with criticism over policies they say are causing inflation. While in Oregon, the president is set to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek in the upcoming midterm election. From blaming the high cost of...
kpic
Q&A: Mike Beilstein, Pacific Green Party candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
Brandon Kamerman, KVAL News: I’m joined by Pacific Green Party candidate for the Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Mike Beilstein. Thanks for taking the time today, Mike. Mike Beilstein: Pleased to meet with you. Troubling news month after month with the national inflation report. Sitting around and over 8%...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden administration approves $725M in military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration has authorized another $725 million in security aid for Ukraine to help the nation recover from recent missile attacks by Russia on civilian targets.
kpic
Jan. 6 panel to hold potential final public hearing in sweeping investigation
WASHINGTON (TND) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol will hold what is expected to be its final hearing ahead of the midterms on Thursday. No live witnesses are expected during the hearing, though evidence the committee collected during interviews since its last hearing...
Correction: Russia-Ukraine War-Satellites story
In a story published October 14, 2022, about a request from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the Defense Department take over funding for his satellite network that has provided battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces, The Associated Press erroneously identified Musk as the founder of the electric vehicle maker
kpic
Q&A with Alek Skarlatos, Republican candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
Oregon's 4th Congressional District will elect a new representative for the first time in nearly 40 years this November with the retirement of Peter DeFazio. KVAL News is sitting down one-on-one with the candidates leading up to the election. Brandon Kamerman spoke to Republican Alek Skarlatos about his plans for the position.
Comments / 0