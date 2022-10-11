Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new rule proposed by the Department of Labor could change the way companies that rely on independent contractors such as Lyft and Uber do business. The new rule would scrap a Trump administration rule that made it easier for companies to classify workers as independent contractors and put more people on payrolls. It would also set a new standard of testing to determine whether workers should be treated as contractors or employees.
