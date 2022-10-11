Read full article on original website
Ayers announces candidacy for Carmel’s Central District seat
Teresa Ayers has announced that she plans to run for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal election. Ayers is vice-chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party and is on the board of the Carmel Clay Republican Club. She graduated from Carmel High School and is a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Parish.
Meet the at-large Noblesville School Board candidates
Five candidates are seeking the at-large school board seat with Noblesville Schools during the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates Joe Forgey, Chuck Haberman, Melba Kiser, Brian Laskey and Misti Ray are all vying for the seat. Forgey, who currently serves as school board president, is seeking another term and was first elected in November 2018.
Snapshot: Cherry Tree principal honored for lifesaving response
Cherry Tree Elementary Principal Peter English, center, is recognized by Carmel Fire Dept. Chief David Haboush, left, and CFD EMS Chief Andrew Young for English’s efforts using a Stop the Bleed kit kept at the school to treat a construction worker who suffered a severe injury during the summer. The Carmel Clay Schools Board of Education recognized English during its Oct. 10 meeting. The board also recognized those involved in responding to a man having a heart attack at a Carmel Middle School football game in August. The man and his family attended the meeting to show their appreciation. Read more about that incident at youarecurrent.com/2022/09/07/carmel-middle-school-staff-on-site-aed-help-save-life-of-fan-at-football-game. (Photo courtesy of Emily Bauer)
Harvest 50 Gravel Race set for Oct. 15
Gravel cyclists will soon converge on Zionsville. The race starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Maplelawn Farmstead with a police escort from the beginning to the start of the gravel roads, where riders will be paced by three motorcycles. Zionsville resident Mike Krug, organizer of the Harvest 500, said...
Local police officers, firefighters to battle in charity hockey game
Central Indiana police officers and firefighters will square off on the ice Oct. 21 for the second Battle of the Badges hockey game, which will raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The puck will drop at 3 p.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E....
Fishers police investigating armed robbery st Star Financial Bank
Fishers police officers responded to an armed robbery just before 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at Star Financial Bank, 8726 E 96th St. While en route to the bank, officers learned the suspect had fled. The suspect has not been apprehended. Witnesses described the suspect that entered the bank as a...
Snapshot: Westfield Middle School earns first place at Indiana Middle School Cross Country Championship
Westfield Middle School cross country runners gather after winning first place at the Indiana Middle School Cross Country Championships in the big school girls varsity division Oct. 1 in Terre Haute. Pictured, from left, are Carly Davis, Avery Taylor, Ella Lidskin, Jenna Burns, Maggie Naas, Sylvia Flynn, Sam Foster, Emma Pitney, Ella Bozarth and Alivia Lozier. (Photo provided by Linda Ogle)
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ returns to stage
Gregory Hancock often reaches into his repertoire to bring back a favorite. The Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre executive artistic director doesn’t always bring a production back the following year, but he decided to do so with “There’s No Place Like Home,” which debuted in October 2021. The storyline, with a “Wizard of Oz” theme, is a biographical tale of how Hancock was moved by visiting India.
Carmel trainer goes viral with all-fours workouts
Carmel fitness trainer Nathaniel Nolan is a big believer in the benefits of consistent movement, which has taken him on an expected journey – on all fours. For more than 400 consecutive days, Nolan has been training on both his hands and feet, modulating intensity as needed. He shares a short video from his daily workout online, where his TikTok account has garnered more than 1 million followers.
