TVLine

Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look

Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
digitalspy.com

Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie

Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Netflix Releases Full Trailer Where Christina Ricci’s Character Is Revealed & Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester Appears

The full and official trailer for Wednesday has dropped and it reveals what character Christina Ricci plays and features Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Netflix released the preview of the Tim Burton series during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, which you can see in the video above. Wednesday comes from the imagination of Tim Burton and it follows Wednesday Addams during her years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25...
msn.com

Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
People

Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'

The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Variety

Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Collider

Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation

Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones Vet Joins Snowfall, Inside Amy Schumer Trailer and More

Bones vet Tamara Taylor will help Snowfall say goodbye, with an undisclosed role in the FX drama’s sixth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. When the final-season announcement was made in April 2022, star/producer Damson Idris in a statement, “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. II’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will...
epicstream.com

Wednesday Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's New Addams Family Role

Netflix unveiled the new trailer for the upcoming new Addams Family series Wednesday during its recent New York Comic-Con panel. The latest preview of the highly-anticipated new take on the iconic fictional family gave us an extended look at Wednesday Addams' new life at Nevermore Academy and the teachers and classmates that she'll meet as she embarks on a new chapter.
Deadline

Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna

EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
