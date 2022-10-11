Subway says its most extensive menu makeover in the company's nearly 60-year history is paying off. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 8.4% in the third quarter, the privately held company announced Wednesday. For the past 18 months, Subway said it had "record-setting sales" across its roughly 20,000 U.S. locations, bolstered by a number of changes that include new sandwiches, soups and store remodels.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO