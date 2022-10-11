Read full article on original website
Braves turn to RHP Spencer Strider for Game 3 of NLDS
Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will start against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Strider is making his postseason debut and hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 18 due to an oblique issue. Prior to the injury, Strider (11-5, 2.67 ERA regular season) became the first pitcher in major league history to strike out more than 200 batters while allowing fewer than 100 hits.
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave them the chance to go crazy. Snell pitched five-hit ball into...
Padres take NLDS lead as Blake Snell, bullpen shackle Dodgers
SAN DIEGO -- During the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games and dominated the San Diego Padres with 14 wins in 19 games. Now the Dodgers are on the precipice of being eliminated by the same Padres in the National League Division Series. Behind starter...
Padres turn to Joe Musgrove to close out Dodgers
Last Sunday in New York, Joe Musgrove blanked the 100-win Mets on one hit over seven innings to lead the San Diego Padres to victory in the National League wild-card round. Saturday night in his hometown, Musgrove will try to eliminate the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth game of the NL Division Series.
Friday's Major League Linescores
Bieber, Stephan (6), Karinchak (8), Clase (8) and Hedges, Maile; Cortes, Trivino (6), Loáisiga (6), Peralta (8), Holmes (9), Taillon (10), Schmidt (10) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_Clase 1-1. L_Taillon 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, A.Rosario (1), Kwan (1). New York, Bader (1), Stanton (1), Rizzo (1). NATIONAL LEAGUE. Atlanta000001000—161 Philadelphia00600030x—982.
Fans energized after Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA - "It's a good time to be a Philly fan right now," said Justin Young. The Phillies didn't just beat the Braves in the first home playoff game in over a decade. They won in a rout. The fans got to savor a big win delivered by Harper, Hoskins, Nola, and company.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington,...
