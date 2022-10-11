Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will start against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Strider is making his postseason debut and hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 18 due to an oblique issue. Prior to the injury, Strider (11-5, 2.67 ERA regular season) became the first pitcher in major league history to strike out more than 200 batters while allowing fewer than 100 hits.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO