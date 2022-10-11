SACRAMENTO -- The California Air Resources Board approved the Community Emissions Reduction Program (CERP) for the Arvin/Lamont community in Kern County. This is the fourth such program prepared by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District in partnership with community residents, and the thirteenth approved by the Board as mandated by AB 617 (C. Garcia, Stats. 2017, ch. 136), which requires community-focused action to reduce air pollution and improve public health in communities that experience disproportionate burden from exposure to air pollutants.

