Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Montana judge blocks state law requiring transgender surgery to change birth certificate
A Montana judge blocked a recent state law that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates without undergoing surgery. Last week, state health officials adopted a rule permanently blocking people from changing the gender on their birth certificates. Plaintiffs filed a complaint challenging SB280, which passed in...
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly
California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
Benzinga
Weed Legalization Has Lead To More Cannabis Consumption, But Also Decreased Consumption Of Almost Every Other Drug
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Legalization has led to more cannabis consumption, but also decreased consumption of these other drugs. Over the past twenty years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in the acceptance of cannabis on a planetary scale. Even in the...
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Payments worth up to $1,050 to drop next month in multiple states – see if you qualify
MULTIPLE states are sending out direct payments worth up to $1,050 next month. The California Franchise Board began sending inflation relief checks to qualifying residents last week. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the state's budget in June, which included $17billion worth of inflation relief in form of tax rebates. The first...
Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats
A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
Benzinga
