Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
A eulogy to this season’s New York Mets

They have done it again. Another New York Mets season has come to an end, and they have nothing to show for it except heartbreak and disappointment. This year’s Mets were supposed to be the real deal. They finally had an owner willing to spend the highest payroll in the history of baseball, two all-time great starters Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, and a truly elite season from closer Edwin Diaz. The team’s 10.5 game lead in the division in June was so big that it had only been blown three times in MLB history. However, none of that mattered, as they only played three postseason games and then were sent home by the San Diego Padres.
