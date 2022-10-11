ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
Police: 2 dead after jewelry robbery at Orlando mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two suspects were shot and killed in a jewelry store robbery Friday after the owner of the jewelry store opened fire, according to Orlando police. Orlando police responded to the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive just before noon Friday. Police said four people were involved...
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack

A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
Man shot after pointing gun at officer, security guard & tow truck driver at Cocoa apartment complex

COCOA, Fla. — A man was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Cocoa police Chief Evander Collier IV said a police officer was called to the complex on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist an armed security guard who was with a tow truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
Kissimmee police officer accused of defrauding police department

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer accused of defrauding the police department has been arrested. Officer Plenio Massiah turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. He allegedly reported working an off-duty detail paid through the department that he never performed. Police say a review of his work history showed a...
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
Arrests In Brevard County: October 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Deputies: Man's death under investigation in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead on Wednesday. Deputies arrived at the scene at Henry J. Avenue in St. Cloud and located the man. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with information should contact the Osceola...
FHP: 80-year-old woman dies after Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old Orlando woman riding a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday. "She was a very kind-hearted person,” Lisa Walker said. A memorial marks the corner where a life was lost. Eighty-year-old Michelle Allen was often seen on her tricycle, going...
Ormond man arrested after he was found living in someone's boat

5 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Weapons complaint. A witness called police after he saw someone in a vehicle fire five to six rounds from a passenger side window. According to an incident report, the witness saw a red Cadillac leaving the parking lot...
