Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid
DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
WESH
Police: 2 dead after jewelry robbery at Orlando mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two suspects were shot and killed in a jewelry store robbery Friday after the owner of the jewelry store opened fire, according to Orlando police. Orlando police responded to the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive just before noon Friday. Police said four people were involved...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon at the Osceola County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Kissimmee Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kissimmee police Officer Plenio Massiah faces two counts of grand theft...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot after pointing gun at officer, security guard & tow truck driver at Cocoa apartment complex
COCOA, Fla. — A man was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Cocoa police Chief Evander Collier IV said a police officer was called to the complex on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist an armed security guard who was with a tow truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
WESH
Kissimmee police officer accused of defrauding police department
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer accused of defrauding the police department has been arrested. Officer Plenio Massiah turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. He allegedly reported working an off-duty detail paid through the department that he never performed. Police say a review of his work history showed a...
click orlando
Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago. In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach...
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
Orlando man, 47, arrested after swinging knife at couple walking dog downtown, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police arrested a man early Wednesday who officers said followed a couple walking their dog downtown and attacked them with a 9-inch knife, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon making contact with the couple — a man and a woman who News 6 is not...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WESH
Deputies: Man's death under investigation in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead on Wednesday. Deputies arrived at the scene at Henry J. Avenue in St. Cloud and located the man. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with information should contact the Osceola...
‘The vest saved his life’: Deputy shot during ‘family disturbance’ in Davenport, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in custody after he shot a Polk County deputy in the chest, Sheriff Grady Judd said. That deputy is expected to recover, thanks to the bulletproof vest he was wearing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Osceola County deputies search for missing woman from Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Osceola County deputies are asking for information about a missing woman out of Kissimmee Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west area of...
WESH
FHP: 80-year-old woman dies after Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old Orlando woman riding a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday. "She was a very kind-hearted person,” Lisa Walker said. A memorial marks the corner where a life was lost. Eighty-year-old Michelle Allen was often seen on her tricycle, going...
spacecoastdaily.com
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in collision on Enterprise Road in Orange City, police say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City Wednesday night, according to police. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Enterprise Road, just south of Volusia Avenue. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
DUI suspected in Polk County crash that killed toddler, broke 5-year-old’s neck
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said DUI is suspected in an early morning crash that killed a 22-month-old child and left a 5-year-old with a broken neck. Deputies said they responded to the area of Deen Still Road and Old Grade Road – about...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond man arrested after he was found living in someone's boat
5 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Weapons complaint. A witness called police after he saw someone in a vehicle fire five to six rounds from a passenger side window. According to an incident report, the witness saw a red Cadillac leaving the parking lot...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Damien Bernard Robertson ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 42-year-old Damien Bernard Robertson BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Robertson is wanted for multiple warrants including failure to appear in reference to the grand theft of...
Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight. Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted...
Comments / 0