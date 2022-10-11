Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Between LightDM and GDM on Ubuntu
The display manager is the graphical interface you use to enter your credentials when logging in to your system. Knowing how to change the display manager is helpful when you want to customize your desktop, as the login screen is a prime aspect of a Linux desktop. Although GDM, the...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Log2Ram on Linux to Save Wear and Tear on Your Disks
Almost everything your Linux machine does is written to disk as part of a log file. Even when you're away from the keyboard or sleeping, dozens of logs are constantly updated, ready for you to search through and diagnose problems or optimize processes. This constant writing can have an impact...
makeuseof.com
Is It Worth Upgrading to PowerShell 7?
Windows PowerShell is an integral part of the Windows operating system. It is a command-line shell and a scripting language used to automate time-consuming repetitive tasks, make custom management tools, and build, test, and deploy solutions for various other problems. The default PowerShell version that comes pre-packed inside the Windows...
makeuseof.com
The 16 Best PowerShell Commands (Cmdlets) You Must Know
Most of us prefer PowerShell due to its automation capabilities. It's a command-line shell with a fully developed scripting language. You can use the built-in cmdlets or write your own script to automate the administrative tasks of Windows and other compatible operating systems. It allows you to do everything that you can do with the GUI apps and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Keep Your Linux System Up to Date With Topgrade
Updating a Linux machine is a painstakingly tedious task. One that involves running a bunch of commands to get everything from system elements to third-party packages and tools running on the latest version. But thankfully, similar to most things on Linux, there's a tool to facilitate this process too. It's...
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Wi-Fi Networks Not Showing Up on Windows 11
Few things are more annoying than a Windows 11 computer that fails to detect nearby Wi-Fi networks. Unfortunately, this is a common issue, and there are a lot of variables that influence this behavior. If you can't figure out what's causing the problem, work your way through the troubleshooting tips...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Sticky Laptop Key
Many of us use our computers daily, sometimes all day long. So, it's natural for dust, dirt, and grime to get into the small spaces of our devices, including the keyboard. Lodged debris can often lead to a sticky laptop key, making typing much more challenging. So, how can you fix a sticky laptop key safely?
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Automatically Create Pivot Tables in Excel With VBA
Pivot tables in Excel are pivotal in making data easier to understand and comprehend. A pivot table can condense and crunch data into meaningful structures. MS Excel users have widely adopted them within the data industry. Did you know you can automate your pivot tables in Excel and create them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Send Your First Pull Request for Hacktoberfest 2022
Hacktoberfest is an annual month-long celebration of open-source projects, maintainers, and contributors. The event aims to promote open source and encourage developers to contribute. Hacktoberfest comes with incentives for the first 40,000 participants who get four pull requests merged by October 31. You can either get a tree planted in...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Black Background Behind Folder Icons in Windows 11
Windows 11 is one of the best Windows editions so far, but it isn't glitch-free. Every once in a while, you'll notice something unusual, such as a black background behind a folder's icon in the File Explorer. The problem can be caused by multiple factors. For example, there are reports...
makeuseof.com
What Is Safe Mode on the PS5? How to Use It
Having technical issues with your PS5 can be a stressful experience, but there are some things you can try before rushing to the store to get it fixed. In some cases, using Safe Mode could fix your PS5's problems. Safe Mode allows you to update your PS5 offline, restart your console, and even hard reset your PS5 if necessary.
makeuseof.com
Windows 11 22H2 Brings New Changes to the Group Policy Editor
Windows 11 feature update 22H2 was released on the 20th of September, 2022. As with any significant Windows version updates, it introduced changes to the Local Group Policy Editor, enabling everybody from admins, power users, or anyone interested to customize the "Windows Experience." Let's look at some interesting new policies...
makeuseof.com
How to Validate User Account Details Using Regular Expressions
Regular expressions are an integral programming tool that you can use for many practical day-to-day tasks. You can use regular expressions to search, match, or parse text. With the right patterns, you can validate some of the most common user account details. You can use regular expressions with many languages...
makeuseof.com
Everything New From the October 2022 Microsoft Event
Microsoft just concluded its October 2022 event, where it celebrated ten years of Microsoft Surface while launching its latest hardware and software offerings. The company is releasing a new laptop, tablet, and PC, plus new apps. As such, let's dive into what's new from Microsoft. Surface Laptop 5. The Surface...
makeuseof.com
How to Back Up and Restore Your Pinned Taskbar Items on Windows
If you have Windows apps that you use frequently, it’s only natural to pin them to the Taskbar so you can easily access them. But if you’re switching computers or your Taskbar items are suddenly missing, you can restore them again with a backup. As such, here's how...
makeuseof.com
How to Delete a Service in Windows 11
A service is a special type of program that usually starts when the operating system loads on your computer. The application runs in the background and has no user interface. You don’t see these processes when you use your computer. Instead, you can observe the effects of having them running in the background.
makeuseof.com
How to Create and Save a Color Palette in Adobe InDesign
When you’re ready to start designing in InDesign, you may already have your brand colors set in place. But if you don’t—or if you’re just making a design for fun—there is a great and easy way to create a comprehensive color palette straight in Adobe InDesign.
makeuseof.com
What Is Hybrid Cloud Security and Why Might You Use It?
Deploying an ineffective system for data management makes your data more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Private and public cloud solutions are two options for storing data securely, but you don’t have to choose one and forgo the other. You can harness the strengths of both systems with hybrid cloud security for a stronger data security framework.
makeuseof.com
Create an Homage to Excitebike Using Python
Excitebike is a side-scroller game where you navigate a motorbike over jumps, maneuver around obstacles, and speed toward the finish line. Nintendo first launched this BMX racing game for the NES. From there, the company modernized Excitebike and released it on the N64 and, eventually, the Wii. Not many NES...
makeuseof.com
How to Calculate the Factorial of a Number
The factorial of a number is an important mathematical concept. You can use it to perform permutations and combinations, write exponential and logarithmic expressions, and calculate probability. You use it to find the number of different ways you can design a seating arrangement, or choose t-shirts for your vacation to...
Comments / 0