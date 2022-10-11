ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

eastidahonews.com

High school students raise over $2,000 for family battling cancer, other issues

FIRTH — Firth High School seniors Rylee Nielson and Josie Johnson raised more than $2,000 to help a teacher whose family is dealing with medical troubles. Diana Pearson has worked at Firth High in different capacities and impacted thousands of students for the last 29 years. Her husband is battling bone cancer and she has two grandchildren being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital.
FIRTH, ID
eastidahonews.com

Students ‘disciplined’ after video of local school attack goes viral online

IDAHO FALLS – Three students were disciplined after a video showing a fight in the hallways at Thunder Ridge High School went viral. Preslie Bauer, a sophomore at Thunder Ridge, was at school during her lunch hour on Oct. 4 when three girls came up to her and reportedly tried to pick a fight, says Aubree Tinoco, Preslie’s mother.
Idaho State Journal

School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center

POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

“They need to hear the sounds.” Emergency responders and school district participate in active shooter scenario.

BLACKFOOT — Faculty and staff at a local school district heard, saw and experienced what an active shooter situation might be like on Friday. Snake River School District 52 held an active shooter training drill, and they invited local law enforcement and emergency medical personnel to make the demonstration as real as possible.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Lois Stevens

Our Momma, Lois Stevens, took the hand of her Savior Jesus early in the evening on October 11, 2022. Lois Elaine Stevens left behind her earthly home in exchange for far superior accommodations. She is now at peace, breathing easy and resting in the presence of her Savior Jesus. Lois...
LEWISVILLE, ID
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who volunteered to join the Ukrainian military has died of a shrapnel wound sustained during a Russian attack in Luhansk. Thirty-four-year-old Dane Partridge of Rexburg, Idaho died Tuesday. His sister Jenny Corry says Partridge was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and felt spiritually called to help the Ukranian forces. Corry says the family is grieving, but finds solace in a picture of the truck that his fellow soldiers used to rush Partridge to the hospital. The vehicle lost three tires on the grim trip. Corry says it shows the bravery and dedication the military unit had in trying to save Partridge's life.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police holds barbecue for local church, religious groups

POCATELLO — As part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, last Friday the Pocatello Police Department held a barbecue lunch for religious groups and churches around the area in effort to strengthen bonds between community and police force. This was the second year they’ve held the event and they...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

New Pocatello clinical pharmacy aims to treat as well as educate

POCATELLO — A pharmacy that fills prescriptions for education too officially opened Wednesday. The Snell’s Pharmacy Shop Clinical and Diabetes Center has been operational for a year. Clinical pharmacist and Snell’s instructor Debbie Marchetti told EastIdahoNews.com that the goal of a clinical pharmacy is to fill a gap...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Deer and elk hunters asked to submit samples for CWD testing this fall

POCATELLO — Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 in Game Management Units 14 and 15 after more than 20 years of proactive surveillance and testing. CWD is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. There is no cure for this fatal disease.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Soda Springs hosting Halloween-themed ‘Spirit Search’ festival

SODA SPRINGS — The city of Soda Springs is inviting all to eat, shop and be haunted at the Soda Springs Spirit Search. The event will include food and craft booths, medium and palm readings and the opportunity to investigate one of the most haunted buildings in the state. Colleen O’Hara, with Pocatello Paranormal Research, pitched the event to the city of Soda Springs as a fundraiser, and, she said, the city has taken it and run.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Missing teen found safe and returned to family

Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY. The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

She was Bengal great's biggest fan...are there basketball courts in heaven?

When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game. “…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games,...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello church buildings damaged by vandalism

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning. Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism. Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase

REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
REXBURG, ID

