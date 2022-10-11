ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Ensuring quality and safety in drinking water

By Taylor Aasen
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bpxA_0iV3QzL500

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The American Water Works Association (AWWA) was founded in 1881, and it’s the largest organization of water supply professionals in the world.

The AWWA is dedicated to the public health and welfare of drinking water.

The American Water Works Association not only ensures there are sufficient amounts of clean drinking water, but they also make sure the water is of unquestionable quality.

The North Dakota AWWA section began its annual conference Tuesday.

Grab your boots and hat for the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot!

The Bismarck Hotel and Conference center was flooded with members and leaders of North Dakota’s AWWA.

Topics such as water quality, pollution, infrastructure, and more. One speaker discussed how you can get the most out of your wellhouse.

“Maybe chemical containment, or replacing different pumps, or looking at if the pump is efficient, and if the pump is water efficient. Those are all different things that you can look at to improve the quality of your well,” said Kris Knutson, APEX Engineering Design engineer.

The conference will run on Wednesday and Thursday. Members can listen to speakers talk more about the importance of ensuring good quality of water and infrastructure in our area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

“The whole country runs off it”: Becoming a North Dakota lineworker

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: “Trick or Eat” Food Drive

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— In our October 14th KX Conversation, Tiffany Eckroth with Missouri Slope Area United Way spoke with Nicholas Quallich about the “Trick or Eat” Food Drive. Eckroth discussed who the drive is meant for, how donations can be made and more.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

AAA launches “Move Over for Me” campaign

For a long time, the company has been an advocate for “Move Over” laws, requiring drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders on the roadside, yet there continues to be an alarming number of fatalities.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Minot, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

August Director’s Cut doesn’t see much change in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It likely won’t come as a surprise that oil and gas production was essentially the same in the month of August. In this month’s director’s cut, the state reported that the coming months look promising. For the month of August, the state saw a 700 barrel/day increase in crude oil. Although […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KX News

Specific Spirit Statistics: Ghosts in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Earlier this week, KX News relayed a study performed by Porch.com about ghost encounters throughout the United States. But like the spirits themselves, no tale of ethereal encounters stays finished for long. KX has received more focused data from Porch’s study over the past week, shedding some more light on the […]
SCIENCE
KX News

Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
HEALTH
KX News

What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?

With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Quality#Infrastructure#Conference Center#Apex Engineering Design#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Destination Dakota: The trees are losing their leaves

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — If you haven’t noticed, the weather is changing. KX Storm Team member, Taylor Aasen, worked with KX’s Meteorologist Amber Wheeler to gather some fun facts about the Fall. The yellow and orange colors that you see in the leaves always exist in leaves; however, they are overpowered by the abundance of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

NDAREC upgrades: Fully-charged and ready to go

MANDAN, N.D (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC) will be completing and unveiling their new Lineworker Training Center and headquarters on Friday, October 14. The updates and new buildings were constructed with the help of NADREC’s members and cooperatives providing support. A $4 million grant from the Economic Development Administration […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Destination Dakota: Fall Facts

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leaves are changing, and sweaters are getting broken out of the closet. The Autumn Equinox officially began on September 22nd, so we are in the peak of Fall weather now. The trees are getting ready for winter and because there is not enough light in winter for photosynthesis, the trees begin […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KX News

ACT scores are the lowest in 30 years

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) —A new report on ACT scores is out. And, the national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. The class of 2022’s average score was 19.8 out of 36. The average ACT score in North Dakota: 19.6. The year before, it was 20.3.  But, the number of students […]
EDUCATION
KX News

‘Move over for Me’ and raise awareness for roadside casualties

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Every year, nearly 350 people are struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle in the US, and roughly a quarter of drivers on the road are unaware of laws that instruct them to slow down and move over when approaching vehicles on the side of the road. This number […]
ACCIDENTS
KX News

North Dakota second in specter sightings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re hoping for a frightful encounter with a ghost this Halloween, you’re in the right place. North Dakota is the state with the second-most ghost sightings across the entire United States. A recent countrywide study performed by Porch.com took a list of ghost sighting reports from GhostsofAmerica.com and then cross-referenced […]
POLITICS
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy