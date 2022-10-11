Read full article on original website
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead. Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
thestokesnews.com
King native and Winston-Salem author to publish second novel
Flying South Fiction Prize and Penelope Niven Award Winner Spencer K. M. Brown’s second novel “Hold Fast” will be published on Oct. 17 by publisher Wiseblood Books. The novel tells the story of a near-Olympian rower and his father living on the shore of Lake Superior as they struggle to find their way through his wife’s death. A deeply moving story, blending “The Movie-Goer” and “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hold Fast” is a poetic, lyrical view of the despair of our modern times and the gentle grace of landscape and family that see us through. Brown is the author of acclaimed novel “Move Over Mountain” (J. New Books 2019). His fiction and poetry have appeared in numerous publications and have received many accolades. Brown is a graduate of Salem College, and lives in Winston-Salem, NC with his wife and son.
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
Spooky attractions at the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Of course, we are into that time of year when we watch scary movies, go to haunted houses, and do anything to send a few chills down our spine and the folks at the Greensboro Science Center will not be outdone. They took our Eric Chilton on a tour of some of the creepier critters they have there.
'Better Together' | GCS Superintendent collaborating with families to address challenges in the school district
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools' new superintendent wants to hear from *you* about how to improve schools. Dr. Whitney Oakley held the first of several community meetings Thursday. Superintendent Oakley said like many districts, GCS is trying to get back on track after years of pandemic challenges. She's...
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
Guilford County Animal Resource Center offering chance to become a ‘fur foster parent’ for 72 hours
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center in Greensboro is looking for temporary foster parents to help with the overcrowding of the center. Starting Wednesday, the resource center launched the “Stray-to Foster” program to engage the community in helping to house and care for stray animals and surrendered shelter pets for 72 […]
Burlington is nearly finished with refurbishing its 100-year-old carousel
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel has returned to the city and is currently being installed in City Park with hand-carved:. They will all be placed in their brand-new Carousel House that has been repaired and repainted. Following the installation of the Carousel, crews will put...
WXII 12
High Point Peacemakers to hold rally for Peace this Saturday
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A group in High Point is holding a "rally against violence" this Saturday in an effort to stop violence around the Triad. The High Point Peacemakers formed in 2017 after seeing crime in their community. Since then, they’ve held several rallies like the one happening Saturday to get their message of peace out there.
The FBI on WSSU campus, HBCU students get a rare opportunity to learn about what's kept under wraps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU students in the Triad get an inside look at an agency that's typically untouchable. A team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent the day on Winston Salem State Univerity's campus, not to crack down on crime but to take top-tier students behind the scenes of their operations.
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
Former Winston-Salem alderman gets special proclamation for 105th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a packed house to celebrate a birthday milestone few live to see. Former Winston-Salem alderman Dr. Virginia K. Newell turned 105 years old. The City of Winston-Salem hosted a birthday celebration at Salem Lake Marina. In 1977, Dr. Newell became one of the first African American women elected as […]
'We have to make ourselves and our health a priority' | Cycling group raises money for mammogram screenings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sally Newman of Greensboro has spent most of her career working in higher education. After receiving a life-changing diagnosis, she has dedicated her life to teaching others about health and wellness. “I just want women to realize that we're important as well," Newman said. "We wear...
2 Alamance County school resource officers assigned to protect same schools they went to as students
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It was the luck of the cards that brought Officer Dylan Rose and Officer Ashlee Richmond back to the very schools they left a decade ago to take up the role of protectors of the past and the future. Office Rose graduated from Williams High School in 2010, while […]
Dance festival brings together the best from North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each year, the NC Dance Festival brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state. The Festival provides up-close and personal experiences with dance through performances, classes, conversations, and more. It is a program coordinated by the Greensboro-based "Dance Project".
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro apartments had 900 people on waitlist 8 weeks into construction
Greensboro is doing a few new things to help those facing homelessness. Some ideas include affordable apartments and safe parking lots for those living in their car.
