Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead.  Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

King native and Winston-Salem author to publish second novel

Flying South Fiction Prize and Penelope Niven Award Winner Spencer K. M. Brown’s second novel “Hold Fast” will be published on Oct. 17 by publisher Wiseblood Books. The novel tells the story of a near-Olympian rower and his father living on the shore of Lake Superior as they struggle to find their way through his wife’s death. A deeply moving story, blending “The Movie-Goer” and “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hold Fast” is a poetic, lyrical view of the despair of our modern times and the gentle grace of landscape and family that see us through. Brown is the author of acclaimed novel “Move Over Mountain” (J. New Books 2019). His fiction and poetry have appeared in numerous publications and have received many accolades. Brown is a graduate of Salem College, and lives in Winston-Salem, NC with his wife and son.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Greensboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Spooky attractions at the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Of course, we are into that time of year when we watch scary movies, go to haunted houses, and do anything to send a few chills down our spine and the folks at the Greensboro Science Center will not be outdone. They took our Eric Chilton on a tour of some of the creepier critters they have there.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Animal Resource Center offering chance to become a ‘fur foster parent’ for 72 hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center in Greensboro is looking for temporary foster parents to help with the overcrowding of the center. Starting Wednesday, the resource center launched the “Stray-to Foster” program to engage the community in helping to house and care for stray animals and surrendered shelter pets for 72 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Wes Parker
WXII 12

High Point Peacemakers to hold rally for Peace this Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A group in High Point is holding a "rally against violence" this Saturday in an effort to stop violence around the Triad. The High Point Peacemakers formed in 2017 after seeing crime in their community. Since then, they’ve held several rallies like the one happening Saturday to get their message of peace out there.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Dance festival brings together the best from North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each year, the NC Dance Festival brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state. The Festival provides up-close and personal experiences with dance through performances, classes, conversations, and more. It is a program coordinated by the Greensboro-based "Dance Project".
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
