Flying South Fiction Prize and Penelope Niven Award Winner Spencer K. M. Brown’s second novel “Hold Fast” will be published on Oct. 17 by publisher Wiseblood Books. The novel tells the story of a near-Olympian rower and his father living on the shore of Lake Superior as they struggle to find their way through his wife’s death. A deeply moving story, blending “The Movie-Goer” and “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hold Fast” is a poetic, lyrical view of the despair of our modern times and the gentle grace of landscape and family that see us through. Brown is the author of acclaimed novel “Move Over Mountain” (J. New Books 2019). His fiction and poetry have appeared in numerous publications and have received many accolades. Brown is a graduate of Salem College, and lives in Winston-Salem, NC with his wife and son.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO