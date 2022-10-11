Read full article on original website
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Fort Morgan Times
Bears best the Bobcats in Bozeman, 3-2; Maddie Davies notches career high
UNC (9-8, 3-3 Big Sky) beat Montana State (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) on the road in five sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12). The Bears had an average hitting night, but they reduced their errors — at least in comparison to recent matches — and made clutch plays. On the other side, Montana State led both teams in kills but was high error and helped Northern Colorado pick up its third conference win.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC closes home season with 1-0 loss to NAU, likely out of Big Sky Tournament
UNC (4-9-3, 0-5-1 Big Sky) fell to Northern Arizona (5-5-4, 4-1-0 Big Sky), 1-0, on Thursday night at Jackson Stadium, despite some decent shot attempts and good defense for most of the game. Bears coach Tim Barrera said it was disappointing and that he thought the team played relatively well,...
Fort Morgan Times
CSU football to start third different QB this week
For the third game in a row, the Colorado State football team will start a different quarterback Saturday when the Rams host Utah State. The third man up is Giles Pooler, who replaces a banged-up Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who was replacing Clay Millen, who started the Rams’ first four games before injuring his shoulder against Sacramento State. All three quarterbacks are redshirt freshmen.
Indoor Sports dome In Windsor, Colorado Will be Ready for Public Use this Winter
Windsor residents may have noticed a new addition to their skyline when they woke up on Wednesday—a 96-foot-high, 167,000-square-foot dome that now sits at the northern edge of the Future Legends Complex. The dome, which was inflated early Wednesday morning and is one of the largest ever built, is...
Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Announces 5 Inductees for the Class of 2023
A few legendary sports professionals will be honored by getting inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. According to a press release from the Denver Broncos, 5 people have been chosen as inductees for the class of 2023 to be entered into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Colorado...
9News
Local musician is the new primary national anthem singer for the Avalanche
DENVER — There's a new national anthem singer at Ball Arena, and it may be a voice you already recognize. Amanda Hawkins is no stranger to Ball Arena, or really any sports arena in the Denver area. She's been singing in them since she was 14 years old, and has kept that dream going for the last 20 years.
Denver weather: Frost advisory on Thursday
The Denver weather forecast stays mild and mostly dry for the next seven days, but there is a frost advisory ahead and a cold front on the way.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin is 2nd largest in state history
A Fort Collins man wins the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Brad Bledsoe’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin, named Greta, took home the top prize at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual competition. The Coloradoan reports the Atlantic Giant pumpkin is also the second largest ever grown in Colorado. Bledsoe, who works with Aurora Fire Recue, said he’s already planting seeds for next year’s pumpkins. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
WATCH: 9NEWS went on a treasure hunt in its archives and found footage no one has seen for decades
DENVER — Any journalist hunting for a good story has to be willing to do the kind of digging that gets your hands dirty. It's been awhile since anyone from 9NEWS has been to the warehouse where the station stores its entire 16mm film archive. These reels from the 1950s, '60s and '70s remained untouched and unseen for decades.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised
When serendipity occurs, it can be easy to sidestep or write it off entirely, but a coincidental occurrence that happened during a twins' birth in early October is raising some eyebrows in the best of ways.
One Colorado Rancher fighting to keep his way of life alive, whatever it takes
Colorado is home to almost 39,000 farms. But many of the small family farms have been struggling to make ends meet.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
AdWeek
Former KUSA Reporter Gets Denver Station Logo Etched on Tombstone
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ron Mitchell worked at KUSA in Denver for more than 25 years before retiring in 1995. “He championed stories about people who...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
20 Quick And Easy Ways To Piss Off A True Coloradan
We here in Colorado are a pretty lucky bunch. We live in a great state where the quality of life for the most part is pretty great. Are there issues? Absolutely just as there are in every other state in the U.S. Something that I've found out is one of...
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Dave Chappelle announces surprise shows in Denver
DENVER — Dave Chappelle will perform in Denver on Tuesday. Chappelle will perform shows at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Denver's Comedy Works announced the surprise performances Monday morning and tickets for the shows quickly sold out. "This is a strict...
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
