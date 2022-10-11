ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Bears best the Bobcats in Bozeman, 3-2; Maddie Davies notches career high

UNC (9-8, 3-3 Big Sky) beat Montana State (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) on the road in five sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12). The Bears had an average hitting night, but they reduced their errors — at least in comparison to recent matches — and made clutch plays. On the other side, Montana State led both teams in kills but was high error and helped Northern Colorado pick up its third conference win.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fort Morgan Times

CSU football to start third different QB this week

For the third game in a row, the Colorado State football team will start a different quarterback Saturday when the Rams host Utah State. The third man up is Giles Pooler, who replaces a banged-up Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who was replacing Clay Millen, who started the Rams’ first four games before injuring his shoulder against Sacramento State. All three quarterbacks are redshirt freshmen.
FORT COLLINS, CO
City
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins man’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin is 2nd largest in state history

A Fort Collins man wins the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Brad Bledsoe’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin, named Greta, took home the top prize at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual competition. The Coloradoan reports the Atlantic Giant pumpkin is also the second largest ever grown in Colorado. Bledsoe, who works with Aurora Fire Recue, said he’s already planting seeds for next year’s pumpkins. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AdWeek

Former KUSA Reporter Gets Denver Station Logo Etched on Tombstone

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ron Mitchell worked at KUSA in Denver for more than 25 years before retiring in 1995. “He championed stories about people who...
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
9NEWS

Dave Chappelle announces surprise shows in Denver

DENVER — Dave Chappelle will perform in Denver on Tuesday. Chappelle will perform shows at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Denver's Comedy Works announced the surprise performances Monday morning and tickets for the shows quickly sold out. "This is a strict...
DENVER, CO
K99

Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too

Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
COLORADO STATE

