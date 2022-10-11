ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Rockdale ISD put on temporary lockout after student threat

By Kameryn Griesser
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7VsR_0iV3QsA000

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — Rockdale ISD was put on a temporary lockout after a student at Rockdale Junior High sent a threat to several other students’ phones on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rockdale ISD, the threat was sent via an air-dropped image during the lunch period. The students shared the message with campus administrators, who then contacted district administration.

All Rockdale ISD campuses were placed on “secure lockout” to ensure no one could enter or exit the building as police investigated the threat.

After police concluded their investigation, the lockout was lifted.

School threats: Law enforcement warns of severe punishment

“The police responded to our call immediately and began making a plan to identify the students involved. Our students were all very cooperative which allowed the police and administration to complete the investigation as quickly as possible,” the school district stated.

Information about the contents of the threat has not been released.

All information about the incident has been turned over to the Rockdale Police Department to complete a criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rockdale, TX
Education
City
Rockdale, TX
Local
Texas Government
Rockdale, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
KXAN

Latinx AIDS Awareness Day highlights barriers to protection and treatment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday is Latinx AIDS Awareness Day, an annual observance aimed at bringing attention to the disproportionate impact of HIV and AIDS on the Hispanic and Latinx communities, as well as barriers faced by that community. Steven Tamayo, the director of community health at Austin’s Kind Clinic, said that the most recent (2019) […]
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez’s 8-year-old son witnessed his father shoot and kill Monica Delgado Aviles and her two teenage children on Sept. 28 and told investigators Jaimes-Hernandez was still holding the silver pistol when the boy woke up the next morning, according to arrest records made public Friday.
MCGREGOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#K12#Highschool#Rockdale Isd#Rockdale Junior#Nexstar Media Inc
KCEN

Killeen police release name of murdered man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
KILLEEN, TX
wtaw.com

Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions

A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation

TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone. The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. If you have information on...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy