ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

N'Golo Kanté expected to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

N'Golo Kanté is expected to miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of the hamstring injury he originally suffered in the summer, according to multiple reports on Friday. The ball-winning defensive midfielder has not appeared since then for Les Bleus or his club, Chelsea of England's Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals

As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals By Michelle. The last of the 2023 Women´s World Cup Playoffs were played last night. Arsenal confirmed the results mean that there could be as many as 16 Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on international team selection.
WORLD
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 37: Christopher Nkunku

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Christopher Nkunku doesn't need the 2022 World Cup to be his moment. The 24-year-old is already one of the most sought after center forwards in the world after his 20-goal, Bundesliga Player of the Year campaign with RB Leipzig last season — a move to a bigger club in the January transfer window is all but certain at this point.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Esther González
Person
Sophia Smith
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Julie Foudy
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Alyssa Naeher
Person
Sally Yates
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Saudi Maradona

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Saeed Al-Owairan's spectacular solo goal. Diego Maradona wasn’t the only player to dribble...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Uswnt#England#Fox Sports Soccer Writer#European#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
The Independent

Emily Scarratt stars as England survive late scare to beat France in Rugby World Cup thriller

England survived a late scare on Saturday to beat France 13-7 and take a firm grip on their Rugby World Cup group.Emily Scarratt scored all of England’s points with a try, conversion and two penalties proving enough to secure a 27th consecutive victory for the Red Roses.France were outpowered for much of an attritional contest in Whangarei, with Alex Matthews and Marlie Packer driving forces in the England pack.But France refused to yield and Gaelle Hermet’s converted try set up a grandstand finish that England were relieved to emerge from with a second success in the competition.England had routed Fiji...
WORLD
The Independent

England denied T20 series whitewash over Australia by rain

England’s bid to claim a T20 series clean sweep over Australia was denied by intermittent showers at Canberra despite the best efforts of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls helped England to 112 for two after two downpours had reduced the third T20 to 17 then 12 overs per side, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 17 off 10 deliveries.Australia were set 130 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but their hopes of a consolation win were hindered as Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh were snared by Woakes in the first two balls of the reply.Woakes had...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. France don't always play a wide formation with wingers, but when they do, you can almost guarantee that Kingsley Coman will be in the starting eleven. The FC Bayern Munich star's blistering pace and ability to play the ball into the box make him an invaluable part of Les Bleus' attack.
FIFA
The Independent

Scotland stunned by Australia comeback in Rugby World Cup blow

Scotland lost their second Women’s Rugby World Cup game in New Zealand to Australia on Saturday, the 14-12 defeat leaving them with the lowest number of points in Pool A and only one group-stage game left to play.The Scots had finished the first half in Whangarei with a 12-point lead as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against a potent attack, failing to move the scoreboard.Lana Skeldon touched down after a powerful rolling maul and although Helen Nelson failed with the conversion, the forwards forced a penalty try before the break.But Australia bounced back in the second half, with tries from Bienne Terita...
RUGBY
FOX Sports

Orlando City takes road losing streak into game with CF Montreal

Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -135, Orlando City SC +341; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City visits CF Montreal aiming to break a three-game...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy