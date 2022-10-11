Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
SafeTiva Labs grand opening in Westfield
The cannabis industry continues to grow in our area. This time in Westfield, where a cannabis testing facility held its grand opening Friday night.
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
East Street bridge linking Southampton to Holyoke reopens
Detour signs and concrete barriers were removed on the new $2.6 million East Street bridge as it opened Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly a year.
Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
franklincountynow.com
2-Story House Fire In Hatfield
(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee grocery store seeking help finding dozens of missing shopping carts
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for the community’s help to find over 40 missing shopping carts and owners think this issue highlights an underlying problem in the city. If you need a shopping cart while shopping at Fruit Fair, you better be quick....
Indian Orchard homicide victims identified
The two victims in a Wednesday morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood have been identified.
WWLP 22News
Window World at Apex Orchards: A fundraiser to support families at St. Jude Children’s Hospital
(MASS APPEAL) – Window World goes beyond just their remodeling business. It is family-owned, operating with fathers, sons and daughters but they are reaching others families in a time of need through their fall fundraiser. Joining us is Grace Drost and Lanea Bushey, the Owner’s of Window World of Western Mass, to talk more about it.
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
Marriott Downtown Springfield hotel rehab, Tower Square changes brighten downtown’s future (Editorial)
Dinesh Patel knew something really good when he saw it. But even he didn’t realize how good it could be. Patel and his partners bought what is now the Marriott Springfield Downtown complex in 2018, at a time Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. was prepared to sell the property that had helped define a rebirth of Springfield’s downtown in the 1970s.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Ludlow (MA)
On the north bank of the Chicopee River, Ludlow is a northeastern suburb of Springfield, incorporated in 1775 but developed at speed as a mill town after the Civil War. The largest of these was the Ludlow Company, producing jute yarns, twine, and webbing, before finally closing in the 1960s.
Northampton-based wine and cheese shop Provisions to open in Longmeadow
Northampton-based wine, beer and cheese shop Provisions will open its third store in Longmeadow in the coming weeks, aiming to serve customers before the bustling holiday season. Started in Northampton in 2011, and expanded to Amherst in 2020, Provisions sells wine and beer “with a story to tell,” co-owner Bruce...
franklincountynow.com
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
The Artist Café opens Thursday in downtown Springfield: ‘It’s a real Springfield vibe’
A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
