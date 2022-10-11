ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ND Insurance Department approves 2023 insurance rates

By Lauren Davis
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Next year, some of you may be paying more for health insurance.

That’s because the 2023 approved health insurance rates just came out.

About 45,000 North Dakotans purchase their health insurance through individual markets.

Rates have gone up, but the insurance commissioner for the state insurance department says they’ve been stabilizing.

So why do they go up?

There are many factors that lead to insurance rate hikes.

“The cost of health care continues to go up. It is very expensive to receive healthcare. And so I think that’s certainly part of it ’cause insurance pays for that healthcare. And so if things at the hospital are increasing or it’s more difficult to find things, treatment and other things like that, it will reflect that,” said Jon Godfread, the insurance commissioner for the North Dakota Insurance Department.

2023 North Dakota health insurance rates announced

Open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act will be from November 1 through December 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCbAU_0iV3QiZy00
Courtesy: North Dakota Insurance Department
