fox29.com
Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase hit-and-run; driver sought, officials say
FOX CHASE - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian. Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police were called to the location after a man was hit...
fox29.com
Philadelphia weekend shootings: 4 shot, 2 critical as gunfire erupts overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Several investigations are underway after Philadelphia police say three separate shootings leave four people injured, two critically, as the weekend begins. The first shooting unfolded just minutes after midnight Saturday on the 2000 block of South 9th Street in South Philadelphia. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot twice and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 33, shot to death by drive-by gunman in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death as he was getting into a car after closing a family-run corner store Thursday night in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Berks Street around 8:10 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
fox29.com
Roxborough shooting: Second suspect arrested in ambush that left 1 teen dead, 4 other teens injured
Police say five suspects were seen on surveillance in connection with the shooting. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday and a second suspect was arrested Thursday, according to police officials. An arrest warrant for a 16-year-old suspect has also been issued.
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
fox29.com
Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
fox29.com
Man, 28, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 28-year-old man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. According to officials, 25th District police responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon, about 2:45, on the 3200 block of North Front Street. When they arrived, officers found the 28-year-old man with gunshot...
fox29.com
Man shot several times in West Philadelphia by gunman who fled on bike, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot at point-blank range by a gunman who fled the scene on a bicycle. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Market and 60th streets around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
fox29.com
Man wanted for groping middle school student on her way to school in Frankford, officials say
Authorities are searching for a man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl while she was walking to school in Frankford. Authorities shared a photo of the suspect, estimated to be around 20-years-old, who was seen wearing all dark clothes with black and yellow hi-top Nike Air Jodan shoes.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 18, arrested for inciting crowd gathered to watch 'unlawful' car tricks in Old City
OLD CITY - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with chaos that erupted on the streets of Old City earlier this month. On October 2, chaos unfolded near the FOX 29 studio at the intersection of Market and 4th Streets. Around 10 p.m. crowds began to gather, blocking traffic...
fox29.com
Man, 63, dies after being shot in the head in dining room of East Mount Airy home, police say
EAST MOUNT AIRY - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in his dining room. Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of East Sharpnack Street at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to officials, 63-year-old Reginald...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 42, gunned down and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in North Philadelphia. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 3100 block of North Stillman Street Wednesday evening, just about 5 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Officers found a 42-year-old man suffering...
fox29.com
Police: Overnight shootings leave at least 1 dead, several others injured across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating several shootings that left at least one man dead and several others injured late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. West Philadelphia. Two shootings took place just hours apart in the West Philadelphia neighborhood on Market Street. Police say the...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
fox29.com
Roxborough High School football team returns to field for first time since deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Roxborough High School's varsity football team returned to the field on Friday for the first time since a shooting erupted after a scrimmage that killed a teen and injured four others. The team hung the jersey of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde near the field, and players and staff wore...
fox29.com
At least one person hit by train on Ben Franklin Bridge, officials confirm
PHILADELPHIA - A massive police scene developed on the Ben Franklin Bridge after a train accident Friday night. The Delaware River Port Authority confirms that at least one person was struck by a train on the bridge around 9:30 p.m. SkyFOX was live over the scene as emergency crews lined...
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
fox29.com
"It's very brazen": Police investigating rash of mailbox thefts in Upper Darby, King of Prussia
UPPER MERION, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for an accused mailbox thief who allegedly stole parcels from drop boxes near a local post office and municipal building. The Upper Darby Police Department said the brazen thefts happened early Tuesday morning, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 2:40 a.m.
fox29.com
2 Wawa employees pepper sprayed at University City store, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two Wawa employees were pepper sprayed early Thursday morning at a store in University City, police say. According to authorities, the incident occurred at the Wawa on the 3600 block of Chestnut Street around 1 a.m. Police did not release further details about the incident or investigation. This...
