Philadelphia weekend shootings: 4 shot, 2 critical as gunfire erupts overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Several investigations are underway after Philadelphia police say three separate shootings leave four people injured, two critically, as the weekend begins. The first shooting unfolded just minutes after midnight Saturday on the 2000 block of South 9th Street in South Philadelphia. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot twice and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
Officials: Man, 42, gunned down and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in North Philadelphia. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 3100 block of North Stillman Street Wednesday evening, just about 5 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Officers found a 42-year-old man suffering...
Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought

LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
2 Wawa employees pepper sprayed at University City store, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Two Wawa employees were pepper sprayed early Thursday morning at a store in University City, police say. According to authorities, the incident occurred at the Wawa on the 3600 block of Chestnut Street around 1 a.m. Police did not release further details about the incident or investigation. This...
