FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies
Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic Community of Waukesha with his wife and four kids. At time, their ages were 3, 5, 7 and 9. He said they were walking in a group of about 45. Hallmark said at one point while marching with the group on Main Street, "my attention was directed towards large amounts of screaming coming behind us."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: West Allis missing disabled man
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department has asked the public for help to find missing 65-year-old Harold Hendrix. A Silver Alert was later issued. Hendrix was last seen near 73rd and Beloit around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. He has dementia, epilepsy and a traumatic brain injury, police said.
fox9.com
Waukesha Christmas attack trial begins with an interruption on Day 10
Judge Dorow calls for a break at the beginning of day 10 of the trial of Darrell Brooks after several interruptions and objections. Brooks is on trial in connection to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in November 2021.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church
A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car.
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
CBS 58
One person rescued in fire near 10th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was rescued in a fire today in Milwaukee. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, on Oct. 13, near 10th and Capitol on the city's north side. We talked to the Battalion Chief on scene. He says when crews first got here, there...
CBS 58
Milwaukee fallen firefighters honored for their service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The second week of October is Fire Prevention Week, and on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Milwaukee firefighters who have died in the line of duty were honored. The 26th annual recognition ceremony took place at the Milwaukee Fire Department headquarters. The ceremony was packed full of city...
whbl.com
Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night
A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
WISN
Milwaukee man late for jury duty charged in death of pastor
MILWAUKEE — Investigators have charged Jose Silva, 22, with second degree reckless homicide in the death of a Milwaukee pastor. Police say on Wednesday, October 12th, Silva ran a red light at the intersection 10th and Wells, crashing into a car driven by Aaron Strong, the pastor at Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee. Strong died at Froedtert Hospital shortly after arrival.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 34th and Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man early Friday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th and Vine. They believe the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 14. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
CBS 58
Wisconsin deputy fatally shoots person outside Windsor hotel
VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy outside a hotel north of Madison. The DOJ says the deputy made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 in the Village of Windsor Thursday evening.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
CBS 58
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed
MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
WISN
Tearful testimony from victims and survivors in the Waukesha parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Tuesday victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade took the witness stand re-living the terrifying moments they were struck by an SUV. "As I turned, all I seen was the head of a red vehicle. And I hit the vehicle and rolled down to the side," said Kelly Grabow.
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
spectrumnews1.com
Darrell Brooks incident report from first week of trial released
WAUKESHA, Wis. — An incident report has been filed by Waukesha County deputies in connection to a situation they had with Darrell Brooks in the courtroom. It happened during the first week of the trial in connection to the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. On Oct. 6, deputies said Darrell...
Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' report released
A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration
Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.
