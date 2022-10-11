Read full article on original website
Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
Mike Franken calls for broadband funding, immigration reform to help rural Iowa
U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken wants to use his international experiences to help Iowa communities and economy, he told the Greater Des Moines Partnership Thursday.
Iowa Democrats break silence to publicly support legal cannabis
Reformation around cannabis laws is quickly gaining support in the U.S., especially among the left — prompting more Iowa Democrats to break their silence and publicly support legalization.Driving the news: President Joe Biden recently announced marijuana pardons as a small policy change which could entice young voters before the midterm election.Democratic House leader Jennifer Konfrst told the Des Moines Register the issue is "ready for prime time," especially as more neighboring states move towards legalization, including Missouri and South Dakota.State of play: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear is headlining an event Saturday hosted by Free the Weed Iowa — a...
Texas Sen. Cruz to join Rep. Hinson for rally in Iowa Falls
IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz is joining Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson for a rally in Iowa Falls on Saturday. The rally comes ahead of the midterm elections in November and is part of a “Take Back America” bus tour. The stop will be...
Dem candidate says defining a woman is 'tough,' defends policy hiding students' gender identity from parents
Liz Mathis, a Democratic running in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, insists that defining a woman is a 'tough question' and that school policies are to be changed through voting.
Do You Have the Most Common Last Name in Iowa?
A lot of people in the radio business go by "stage names". They do it because they either think their real name isn't cool enough, or because they don't want to be stalked. I have no delusions about the latter, and I might be biased, but you can't really go wrong with a name like Eric Stone. It's a real solid (see what I did there?) name, whether pronouncing it, writing it or screaming it in adoration. At least, that's what I've been told.
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
Biden designates his first new national monument
President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting "treasured lands" that tell the story of America. The announcement at Camp Hale is a boost to the state's senior Democratic senator, Michael Bennet, who has for years advocated for the designation and is in a competitive re-election bid this November. The location is an alpine training site where U.S. soldiers prepared for battles in the Italian Alps during World War II. Many troops who trained at Camp Hale returned to Colorado after the war and helped create the state's lucrative ski industry.While most national monuments protect extraordinary natural landscapes, there are at least 12 other military sites designated as national monuments by other presidents. "When you think of the natural beauty of Colorado and the history of our nation, you'll find it here," Biden said. The Biden administration also announced Wednesday it is pausing new mining and oil and gas drilling on 225,000 acres of public land in the Thompson Divide, a natural gas-rich area not far from Camp Hale. The move is separate from the monument designation. Citing a need to protect wildlife, the Interior Department said it is initiating a review of a proposed 20-year withdrawal of the area from new leasing. Preexisting natural gas leases that account for less than 1% of active federal leases in Colorado won't be affected.
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections
The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of some food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection up to every five years. Currently, many Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cop among 5 killed in N. Carolina shooting; Trump subpoena, new video highlight Jan. 6 hearing
Today is Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Oct....
Florida Gov. DeSantis Requests Federal Fisheries Ian Disaster Declaration For Fishing Industry
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by fishing captains from southwest Florida to show his support for the industry as they continue their road to recovery. Hurricane Ian had significant impacts on the commercial and recreational fishing industry. To help the fishing industry get back
AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EDT
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Reynolds’ work to end student debt forgiveness is an effort to keep taxes high
In one of her TV ads, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds brags about cutting taxes. What it doesn’t say is this: Kim Reynolds is fighting to keep taxes higher on Iowans who already face significant economic challenges. You hadn’t heard this?. Here’s what’s happening:. Last month, Reynolds...
Iowa's rural bridges are the worst in the nation, according to report
Iowa's rural bridges are the worst in the nation, according to a new national report. More than one-fifth − 21 percent − of Iowa's rural bridges are structurally deficient, according to a report released by TRIP, a research nonprofit that studies national transportation issues. The share of rural bridges in poor condition in Iowa is over 2.5 times the national average and ranks Iowa highest in the nation.
