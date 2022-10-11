ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

LSU Reveille

Rise and fall: What happened to the Anthony Richardson hype train?

This time last year, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was entrenched as the backup quarterback for the Gators. Sitting behind starter Emory Jones, Richardson’s talent was too apparent to keep him off the field. He had all the tools–a 6’4, 240-pound giant who could toss the ball 50 yards through the air or burn you on the ground with his quick change of direction.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz wins shootout over Oakleaf

Offenses flashed on Friday night at Citizens Field as Buchholz remained undefeated with a 45-31 win over 4S District 3 rival Oakleaf (Orange Park). The win also gave the Bobcats (6-0) their second win in district play. Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, a 2023 4-star Florida commit, threw for five touchdown...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators have a chance to make a splash in recruiting on Thursday

The Florida Gators will open Thursday with their 2023 recruiting class sitting at No. 12 on 247Sports team recruiting rankings. However, it could be a big day on the trail for the Gators, as they have a pair of targets remaining on their 2023 wish list making their college commitment. Those names are Alpharetta (GA) Milton three-star safety Bryce Thornton and Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star defensive back Dijon Johnson.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City Columbia outclasses Middleburg 28-14

Lake City Columbia put together a victorious gameplan to stop Middleburg 28-14 on October 14 in Florida football action. Lake City Columbia drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Middleburg after the first quarter. The Tigers registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Broncos. Offense was nothing...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
FanSided

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Florida

LSU football is preparing to take a trip to Gainesville for one of the most highly anticipated and decisive matchups on the schedule each season. There’s absolutely no love lost between Gators and Tigers fans as this rivalry has blossomed into one of the Southeastern Conference’s most fiercely intense over the last decade or so.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game at Florida on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:. This game could go either way. These are similar teams with inconsistencies week-to-week in the first year under a new coach, and even after a blowout loss, LSU may match up well with Florida's offense. But it's hard to confidently pick LSU until it cleans up the mistakes on special teams and shows another dimension on offense. Florida wins close at home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
WILLISTON, FL
wuft.org

New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need

Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville

Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
