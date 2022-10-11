Netflix's ad-supported tier will launch in November 2022, according to multiple reports. In the U.S., subscribers will be able to lower their monthly bill to $6.99 by accepting some ads during programming. The streaming giant is teaming with Microsoft to bring the ads to users, hopefully maximizing the experience by using algorithms to bring relevant ads in the same way Netflix tries to do with movies themselves. According to CNBC, the tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won't give users the ability to download movies and TV series. A limited number of TV series and movies will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and the ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during content.

