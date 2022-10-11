Read full article on original website
New Nintendo Switch Pokemon Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Are On Sale Now
HORI is giving their popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch a more ergonomic redesign with a Compact edition (dubbed Split Pad Fit in Japan) that offers a less chunky, more Joy-Con-esque experience. Once again, they have partnered with the Pokemon Company to spice up the design. Interestingly, they have also released two new Pokemon-themed designs for the original Split Pad Pro, so it seems as though they will continue to sell both styles.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Announces New Mythical Distribution Event
A new distribution event has been announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield, giving players the chance to acquire three mythical Pokemon: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow! The first distribution will take place at GameStop locations in the U.S. and Canada. From October 16th through the 29th, Pokemon fans will be able to receive codes for Genesect and Volcanion from the video game retailer. The following day, the Marshadow distribution will begin at Target locations in the U.S., and at GameStop once again in Canada. The event begins October 30th and will last through November 12th.
No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022
PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.
Cheaper Netflix Tier With Ads Launching Soon
Netflix's ad-supported tier will launch in November 2022, according to multiple reports. In the U.S., subscribers will be able to lower their monthly bill to $6.99 by accepting some ads during programming. The streaming giant is teaming with Microsoft to bring the ads to users, hopefully maximizing the experience by using algorithms to bring relevant ads in the same way Netflix tries to do with movies themselves. According to CNBC, the tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won't give users the ability to download movies and TV series. A limited number of TV series and movies will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and the ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during content.
Netflix Won't Have Some of Its Movies and Shows on Ad-Supported Tier
Beginning on November 3, Netflix is rolling out its first-ever ad-supported tier, with users paying just $6.99 for access to the streaming platform, in exchange for allowing Netflix to play roughly four to five minutes of ads per hour. The name of the program will be Netflix Basic With Ads, and one thing that has not yet been promoted is how much the "Basic" will play into the actual experience. Ads are not going to be the only drawback; it will also come with a lower resolution for video, and some content will not be available to watch at all on the Basic plan.
Steam Gets Big Update for Mobile Users
Valve has today made a big update to Steam for those who use the PC platform on mobile devices. For a prolonged period of time, Valve has had a mobile app dedicated to Steam, but this app has always been somewhat lacking in numerous features. Now, after prolonged requests from fans, Valve has pushed out a massive update that completely overhauls the Steam app.
League of Legends Reveals 2022 Season Rewards
League of Legends players who've been grinding through the 2022 season and increasing their ranks over time finally know what rewards they'll be getting for all their troubles. Riot Games revealed this week the rewards for the ranked season which include a Victorious Sejuani skin for those who reached at least Gold this year as well as other rewards based on other achievements. The season comes to a close on November 14th, so those who haven't quite made it to where they want to be just yet have until then to make it happen.
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Announced
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a board game adaptation of some kind. Square Enix announced they were working on some kind of tabletop adaptation of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Essen Spiel earlier this month. This will be an "original board game" designed in house by Square Enix, but no other details were announced other than that the games were "coming soon." Square Enix is also developing a board game version of Chocobo's Dungeon, which is due for release in 2023. This would be the first official Final Fantasy board game produced that wasn't a licensed Monopoly game.
PS5 Gets Surprising New System Update
Yet another new system update for PlayStation 5 consoles has today been pushed out by Sony. Just last week, a new console patch for PS5 was released, although fans didn't really know what the update did as Sony failed to provide many details about the latest firmware. And while it seemed like this may have just been a one-off instance for the month of October, Sony has now done virtually the same thing with today's new console update.
Trigun: Stampede Reveals New Trailer, Release Window
Trigun: Stampede is set to bring back the humanoid typhoon next year, and with a new iteration of Vash giving us a younger gunslinger, a new trailer has dropped that confirms the return of some major characters while also giving anime fans an idea as to when the series will arrive in 2023. While the series has yet to confirm if it will be a prequel or an entirely new story set in Vash the Stampede's world, there are countless anime fans that are dying to return to this beloved franchise.
Xbox Game Pass Gets New Day-One Horror Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be no strangers to getting day-one releases at this point, and this week, players got yet another one. A gruesome, moody, atmospheric horror game called Scorn that comes from developer Ebb Software has landed on Xbox Game Pass for those with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. It won't take you long to beat either (once you master its mechanics, that is), which makes it a worthwhile Xbox Game Pass endeavor if you're at all interested in it.
Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players
Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.
