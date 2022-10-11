Read full article on original website
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
ComicBook
No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
ComicBook
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Hulu's price hike is coming — here's how to avoid it and save
If you buy in on Hulu now, you can save later, by using annual pricing to dodge the price hike.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
Polygon
There’s a ‘AAA’ D&D game coming from the Dark Alliance studio
Invoke Studios is the new name for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance developer Tuque Games, and it’s working on a major new Dungeons & Dragons video game. D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, which bought the studio in 2019, announced the rebrand in a press release, and said that the studio was currently working on “a AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and developed on the Unreal 5 engine.”
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
This sci-fi base-building survival game is perfect for extreme micromanagers
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, take charge of a small colony and manage every aspect of their lives to help them survive.
ComicBook
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
The PC's most infamously complex game gets a tutorial after 16 years
The upcoming Steam version of Dwarf Fortress isn't just getting a more accessible UI: it'll teach you how to play, too.
PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus
This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
ComicBook
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
CNET
This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October
PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
wegotthiscovered.com
An influential horror classic that traumatized a generation crawls back to claim new victims on streaming
So many horror movies arrive on such a regular basis, that staking a claim for classic status in a crowded field has become more difficult than ever before, but 1998’s Ringu didn’t just traumatize an entire generation – it ignited an entire cinematic phenomenon that was inevitably run into the ground both at home and abroad.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
