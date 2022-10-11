ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
ComicBook

No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam

No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
ComicBook

PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet

PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
HappyGamer

In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size

Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
Polygon

There’s a ‘AAA’ D&D game coming from the Dark Alliance studio

Invoke Studios is the new name for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance developer Tuque Games, and it’s working on a major new Dungeons & Dragons video game. D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, which bought the studio in 2019, announced the rebrand in a press release, and said that the studio was currently working on “a AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and developed on the Unreal 5 engine.”
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
HappyGamer

Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing

Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
ComicBook

Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet

Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus

This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
ComicBook

Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project

Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
CNET

This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October

PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
ComicBook

PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle

PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
VIDEO GAMES

