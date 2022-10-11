Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
Trigun: Stampede Reveals New Trailer, Release Window
Trigun: Stampede is set to bring back the humanoid typhoon next year, and with a new iteration of Vash giving us a younger gunslinger, a new trailer has dropped that confirms the return of some major characters while also giving anime fans an idea as to when the series will arrive in 2023. While the series has yet to confirm if it will be a prequel or an entirely new story set in Vash the Stampede's world, there are countless anime fans that are dying to return to this beloved franchise.
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
Rings of Power Fans Loved That "Mind F-ck" Twist in Season Finale, "Y'all Did Us So Dirty"
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power will follow! The season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming and with it all eight episodes are out in the world, with the identity of some key characters also confirmed. Two key characters had their real identities revealed to the viewers at home, with Halbrand confirmed to be none other than Sauron (as many suspected) and The Stranger confirmed to actual be a Wizard (yes, perhaps even Gandalf the Grey). But what has many people buzzing online is the fact that The Rings of Power pulled a fast one on them at first and had them convinced someone else was Sauron.
She-Hulk: Marvel Tells Fans Not to Spoil Finale in New Teaser
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is headed to Disney+ on Thursday, bringing the end of an era for the latest stint of Marvel Cinematic Universe's television shows. The series has been jam-packed with twists and turns that have delighted fans of Marvel Comics lore, and that have definitely broken the Internet along the way. Going into the finale, Marvel Studios is taking an extra step to make sure that those secrets stay secret, in the form of a new teaser for the episode. While the teaser largely contains archival footage from She-Hulk's existing eight episodes, it does play with the idea of bleeping or hiding spoilers, and flat-out tells fans "NO MORE SPOILERS."
One Piece Cosplay Makes Boa Hancock Shine
Boa Hancock might not be a Straw Hat Pirate but she is looking to marry into the family thanks to her love surrounding the Straw Hat Captain Monkey D. Luffy. While Boa didn't have a major role in One Piece's Wano Arc, the Final Arc brought her back with a vengeance while unfortunately placing her in Blackbeard's path at the same time. Now, one cosplayer has brought the powerful swashbuckler to life using spot-on Cosplay for the popular Shonen femme fatale.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Announces New Mythical Distribution Event
A new distribution event has been announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield, giving players the chance to acquire three mythical Pokemon: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow! The first distribution will take place at GameStop locations in the U.S. and Canada. From October 16th through the 29th, Pokemon fans will be able to receive codes for Genesect and Volcanion from the video game retailer. The following day, the Marshadow distribution will begin at Target locations in the U.S., and at GameStop once again in Canada. The event begins October 30th and will last through November 12th.
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Cheelai the Spotlight
Dragon Ball Super has introduced countless all-powerful characters to clash against the Z-Fighters, though it has also taken the opportunity to bring in comic relief when it can. Such is the case with Cheelai, the former Frieza Force member that struck a friendship with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly who recently returned to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the alien has yet to make an official appearance in the manga, cosplayers are taking their chance to bring her back into the fold.
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
Netflix Orders Western TV Series From Sons of Anarchy Creator
Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.
