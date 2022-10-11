ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Robert Lewandowski heroics save Barcelona in draw with Inter Milan

Robert Lewandowski rescued Barcelona's Champions League knockout round hopes with two late goals to earn his side a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Xavi Hernandez's Barca needed at least a draw to have a chance to avoid missing the knockout rounds for the...
MLS
Daily Mail

'Playtime is over': Wolves mock Forest's pre-match tweet with brutal response after victory over the Premier League strugglers... as caretaker boss Steve Davis reveals match-winner Ruben Neves put the post on the players' chat before the game

Wolves' social media team provided a cheeky response to Nottingham Forest after interim boss Steve Davis led the club to victory over Steve Cooper's team at Molineux. Ahead of the Premier League clash, Forest's social media team had shared a mocked-up image of striker Emmanuel Dennis with some baby wolves alongside the caption 'playtime'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'is among the favourites to become Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked with Mauricio Pochettino also under consideration'

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly amongst the favourites to become the new Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked. Juventus are in eighth place in Serie A and are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League following a concerning start to the season. As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

T﻿ottenham v Everton: Team news

Tottenham forward Richarlison is set to play despite suffering a knee problem in midweek. Dejan Kulusevski is still absent with a thigh injury, while Emerson Royal serves the second game of a three-match suspension. Everton winger Anthony Gordo is banned after accumulating five yellow cards. Abdoulaye Doucoure is back after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

