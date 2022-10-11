Read full article on original website
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Inter Milan eye Romelu Lukaku stay beyond season-long loan from Chelsea
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Inter Milan look to...
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski heroics save Barcelona in draw with Inter Milan
Robert Lewandowski rescued Barcelona's Champions League knockout round hopes with two late goals to earn his side a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Xavi Hernandez's Barca needed at least a draw to have a chance to avoid missing the knockout rounds for the...
MLS・
'Playtime is over': Wolves mock Forest's pre-match tweet with brutal response after victory over the Premier League strugglers... as caretaker boss Steve Davis reveals match-winner Ruben Neves put the post on the players' chat before the game
Wolves' social media team provided a cheeky response to Nottingham Forest after interim boss Steve Davis led the club to victory over Steve Cooper's team at Molineux. Ahead of the Premier League clash, Forest's social media team had shared a mocked-up image of striker Emmanuel Dennis with some baby wolves alongside the caption 'playtime'.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'is among the favourites to become Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked with Mauricio Pochettino also under consideration'
Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly amongst the favourites to become the new Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked. Juventus are in eighth place in Serie A and are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League following a concerning start to the season. As...
ESPN
Man United fend off Europa League humiliation as Erik ten Hag fields strong squad vs. Omonia Nicosia
MANCHESTER, England -- It took Manchester United more than 90 minutes to do it, but they found a way past Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday, winning 1-0. - Report: Man United-Omonia Nicosia | Europa League table | Upcoming fixtures. Although manager Erik ten Hag fielded a strong...
MLS・
BBC
Tottenham v Everton: Team news
Tottenham forward Richarlison is set to play despite suffering a knee problem in midweek. Dejan Kulusevski is still absent with a thigh injury, while Emerson Royal serves the second game of a three-match suspension. Everton winger Anthony Gordo is banned after accumulating five yellow cards. Abdoulaye Doucoure is back after...
BBC
Conceding first - how big is the issue?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
NBC Sports
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
Steven Gerrard Says Graham Potter Had to Suffer to Earn The Chelsea Job
The two English managers prepare to face off this weekend as the Blues take on Aston Villa.
